Whether you're in the market for a top-of-the-line flagship or something more affordable, Amazon Prime Day has you covered for Android deals and discounts.

Prime Day is almost over, but there are still plenty of great tech deals left to take advantage of, including Android smartphones. With phone prices seeming to increase all the time, having an opportunity to pick up a quality handset for less is a big deal.

The Galaxy S21 is one of the very best Android phones you can buy right now. It has an incredible design, fast performance, great cameras — you name it. This deal puts the S21 in the same price range as the S20 FE, the previous value flagship leader! Additionally, Amazon has both the 128GB and 256GB models priced identically today. Why pay more for extra storage when you don't have to on Prime Day?

The Moto G Fast features 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a battery that can last for two days, a 6.4-inch HD display, and a 16MP triple camera system. It's even water-repellant, which is a rarity at this price range!

Get an upgraded experience with the Moto G Stylus, an affordable smartphone with a Snapdragon 678 processor, 128GB of storage, 2-day battery life, and a stylus experience that is usually reserved for more expensive phones.

Samsung's Galaxy A series has been overlooked for far too long. It has become the company's best-selling phone in the U.S. and worldwide thanks to its large 6.5-inch AMOLED display, quad-camera setup, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for under $300.

Nokia has quite a few low-cost Android options in its portfolio, with the Nokia 5.4 being one of its latest and greatest offerings. The 5.4 offers things like a large HD display, reliable performance, great software, and more despite having an ultra-low price.

We can't talk about great deals in the Android space without mentioning the Pixel 4a! There's so much the phone does right, whether it be its stunning camera performance, snappy processor, OLED display, or long-term update support. It really does have it all.

One of the best low-cost Android phones you can buy right now is the Moto G Power. The big draw to the phone is its 5,000 mAh battery, which allows for up to three days of use on a single charge. Talk about long endurance.

The TCL 10L is one of the most underrated phones of the year, and that's a darn shame. You're getting a lot with this phone without having to spend much cash, including a great display, clean software, and a big battery.

As much as we love flagship Android phones, the fact is that not everyone needs or wants one. Budget/affordable phones have gotten to a point where premium offerings aren't that necessary for most folks, and that's great news for you. Here are a few of our favorite budget phone deals you can pick up this Prime Day.

The 10 Pro may have slid under the radar, but we didn't ignore it as a great 2020 entry from TCL. For just $300, you get an amazing display, great cameras, and a premium flagship-quality build. And don't miss out on that Forest Mint Green color!

OnePlus has moved from the "flagship killer" to the actual flagship over the years, and the prices have followed suit. This killer Prime Day deal harkens back to when OnePlus phones were dirt-cheap and offered flagship-level specs.

The OnePlus 8 might have permanently dropped its price to $500, but this quick deal will get you a cool $30 bucks off even that new, lower price. This unlocked version works on all US carriers with 5G speeds and even comes with a bonus fast car charger!

The OnePlus 8 Pro improves the OnePlus 8 experience by adding a third camera, upgrading the display to 120Hz, and is backed by Oxygen OS. $100 off isn't something you find every day on a phone like this!

When it launched at the end of 2020, $700 was just a bit too much to ask for the Nokia 8.3. At under $470, however, this one sits right at one of the best mid-range buys you can currently get. 128GB storage, a Snapdragon 765G, snappy stock Android software, and a big ol' display are hard features to beat at this price.

The Galaxy Note 20 might be the smaller brother in the Note 20 family, but it's performance is no less mighty than the Note 20 Ultra. Grab that S-Pen and get working with this amazing Galaxy Note 20 deal.

Samsung has really been blowing us away with its latest affordable phones, and the Galaxy A71 is no exception. A speedy Snapdragon 765 puts it in line with the best in this price range, and the versatile quad-camera setup means you can catch the action at any angle — or distance!

The Galaxy S20 FE has held the crown for best value smartphone since its launch in 2020, and this sale makes it almost impossible to resist. Top-tier performance, nearly identical cameras to the Galaxy S21 — complete with 30x Space Zoom — and three more years of major software updates all add up to an amazing phone.

Get an instant upgrade for just $25 more than the regular Galaxy S21 Ultra! This one is usually $50 more than the 128GB model, but Prime Day cuts that price difference in half, making it a total of $325 off the normal retail price!

The first Galaxy S phone with S-Pen support is also the best Galaxy phone Samsung has ever made. The Galaxy S21 Ultra has everything and the kitchen sink thrown in, including the fastest processor, best screen, and more cameras, culminating in the most "ultra" experience Samsung has ever delivered.

This Galaxy S21+ drops in extra internal storage so you can save more photos, videos, apps, games, and anything else you can think of without having to worry. It's a great way to go if you need a big phone with lots of storage.

The Galaxy S21+ packs in everything that's great about the Galaxy S21, but adds a larger screen, larger battery, and a more premium glass back. The Prime Day deal for brand new Galaxy S21+ 128GB units is over, but the same great price is available through Amazon Renewed and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee.

The Galaxy S21 is a seriously impressive phone. It delivers a gorgeous AMOLED display, fast performance, and great battery life in a wonderfully compact design. It also has killer cameras backed by three years of major Android updates (something we love to see).

First, let's talk about flagship phones. These are the ones that stand out as the best you can get, offering the highest-end specs, features, and designs. They're also the phones that cost the most, so when they aren't on sale, they can be difficult for many people to afford. Thanks to Prime Day, however, buying some of these flagships is considerably easier.

The deals highlighted above are ones you can't miss, but they aren't the only ones on offer. Keep reading below to see all of the best deals you can get on both flagship and budget Android phone options.

Android phones often see a lot of discounts during Amazon Prime Day, so if you need an upgrade, this is a perfect time to finally pull the trigger and buy. Here are a few of the top deals you need to know about.

Buying a new Android phone isn't a decision that comes lightly. These are often very pricey gadgets that people only buy every two or three years, meaning it's super important that you take advantage of the best deal possible when it comes time to pick one up. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is perfect for this sort of thing.

Android phones tend to get some of the best discounts during Prime Day, making this an excellent time to spend those hard-earned dollars. We often see other discounts throughout the year, but the Prime Day savings are often worth waiting for.

Prime Day deals are changing all the time, so to make sure you get the best one possible, we're keeping an eye on things and updating this page when there's a new discount you need to know about. Keep an eye right here throughout this year's Prime Day, and you can ensure you make the best use of your dollars.

Prime Day 2021 Android phone deals I'm most excited about

As someone that rocked a Pixel 4 XL for a while, I'm always excited to see it could score a discount. Sure, it's not the newest Pixel anymore, but it's still a darn good phone that I'm happy to use here in 2021. The cameras are outstanding, the 90Hz display looks fantastic, and I'm a sucker for Google's super clean software. Then again, we might see a discount on the Google Pixel 5 or the Pixel 4a.

Another killer deal is the TCL 10L. It's one of the most underrated phones of last year, but at just $157, it's one you should stop ignoring. For such a low price, you're getting a great display, ample performance, and a pretty modern design. If all you're after is an inexpensive Android phone that can run your favorite apps and keep you connected with loved ones, it's a fantastic pick.

What were the best Prime Day 2020 Android Phone deals?

Looking back at Prime Day 2020, we saw plenty of Android phone deals worth getting excited about. One of the best was a $350 instant discount on the Google Pixel 4 XL. If you were OK getting a 64GB model, you could snatch one for as low as $549, which was an excellent offer at the time. We also saw discounts like $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and $250 off the Galaxy S20.

As for more affordable phones, you could buy a Samsung Galaxy A21 for as low as $200. The TCL 10 Pro also saw a deal that took off $90, making it an impossible phone to ignore if you were looking to buy a phone for under $400.

How much do I need to spend on a new Android phone?

As you start shopping for a new Android phone, it doesn't take long to notice that they come in at tons of differing price points. Some retail for $1,000, and others can be bought for under $300. When that much separates devices that basically do the same thing, it can be difficult to know how much you should look to spend.

At the end of the day, it really comes down to your budget. That might sound obvious, but it's true. Affordable Android phones have gotten really good in recent years, meaning that a $200 or $300 phone will be able to run all of your apps, take decent pictures, and keep you connected with loved ones.

You'll get things like better processors, higher-quality displays, and nicer designs as you spend more money, and it's up to you to decide whether or not those things are worth the extra cash. They will be to some people, they won't be to others, and it doesn't matter which camp you fall into. Listen to your budget, and as long as you do that, you'll be able to make a smart and well-informed decision.

What are the most important features to consider?

There are a lot of specs and components that go into making an Android phone, and if this isn't a market that you regularly follow, it can be challenging to know what to look out for. Here are a few pointers to keep in mind.

The first question you should ask yourself is how big of a display you want. A phone like the Pixel 4a is very easy to use with one hand, but with the Note 20 Ultra, it commands two hands the vast majority of the time. A bigger screen means more room for movies and games, but it also results in a device that's not easy to manage.

Any phone with a Qualcomm 600, 700, or 800-series processor will have ample power for most apps and games, and if you can, try and buy a device with at least 4GB of RAM. That'll ensure you have plenty of horsepower for years of use to come, meaning your phone won't get bogged down after a few months of ownership.

Another important thing to consider is battery capacity. As a general rule of thumb, the bigger the mAh count is for a phone, the better battery life it will have. Many other factors come into play, such as the type of screen and processor being used, but a phone with a 4,000 mAh battery usually lasts longer than one with a 3,000 mAh size.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

If you're looking to buy a flagship phone, the two that are probably the highest on your shopping list are the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We're happy to recommend both, but each one is better for different types of people. With the S21, you're getting a smaller-sized phone, the latest features, and a much lower price. It's the phone most shoppers will probably be better off with, but that's not to say you should ignore the Note 20 Ultra. If you want a massive display, that powerful periscope camera, and place a lot of value in the S Pen, you can't do much better than it.

Google Pixel 4a vs. Moto G Power

Taking a look at the budget space, the two phones that stick out here are the Pixel 4a and Moto G Power. The Pixel 4a has become our go-to pick in this price range because of its price. It's pretty remarkable what Google can offer. The phone has a great display, a very capable processor, clean software backed by three years of updates, and a flagship-grade camera. The Moto G Power has lesser specs across the board, but it takes the cake for battery life. It also has a considerably lower price, which will be appealing if you're trying to spend as little as possible.

