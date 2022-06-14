Best Prime Day Android phone deals 2022

Although the exact date hasn't been announced, Amazon has officially confirmed that Prime Day sales will go live sometime in July. That's obviously right around the corner, but you don't have to wait until the big day to save big on Android phones.

Amazon offers great deals all year-round, so we've decided to use the next month as an opportunity to show you a few of our favorite Amazon offers. As Prime Day nears, we'll continue to update this guide with the best deals so you're ready for the sale when it finally arrives.

We're talking about epic Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and discounts on still-great phones from last year like the OnePlus 9 Pro. If you want to save even more money, there are also tons of cheap Android phones worth checking out. And these aren't baby discounts either: in fact, you can expect some of the active sales on this page to rival or top those from the upcoming Prime Day.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

First things first, let's look at deals for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Including the S22, the S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra, this flagship device lineup launched earlier this year and is expected to take center stage with a ton of great offers come Prime Day.

By definition, flagship phones stand out as the best you can get, offering the highest-end specs, features, and designs. They're also the phones that cost the most, so when they aren't on sale, they can be difficult for many people to afford. Thanks to Prime Day, however, buying some of these flagships is considerably easier.

Save $100 on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ahead of Prime Day 2022, Amazon is slashing $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S22, bringing the price down to just $699.99. It's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen from this retailer, but it's close (the record low was $674.99). If I had to guess, I'd predict that the price will get that low again when the sale goes live.

Best Google Pixel 6 deals

After years of releasing just so-so phones, Google finally delivered an excellent flagship device with the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro lineup. Prime Day is expected to arrive with some great Google Pixel deals in tow, and here are a few that we've collected so far.

Save $100 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro Earlier this month, Amazon surprised us by dropping the price of the Pixel 6 Pro down to just $785.96 (about $113 off), which was a record low for the retailer. This current offer isn't quite that good, but it's still worth checking out if you need an excellent new phone today.

Best Budget Android Phone Deals

As much as we love flagship Android phones, the fact is that not everyone needs or wants one. Budget/affordable phones have gotten to a point where premium offerings aren't that necessary for most folks, and that's great news for you. Here are a few of our favorite budget phone deals you can pick up this Prime Day.

Prime Day 2022: Frequently asked questions

Which phone should I buy? There are a lot of specs and components that go into making an Android phone, and if this isn't a market that you regularly follow, it can be challenging to know what to look out for when choosing a device. Here are a few pointers to keep in mind. The first question you should ask yourself is how big of a display you want. A phone like the Samsung Galaxy S22 is very easy to use with one hand, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro might be too big for some people. A bigger screen means more room for movies and games, but it also results in a device that's not always easy to handle. Any phone with a Qualcomm 600, 700, or 800-series processor will have ample power for most apps and games, and if you can, try and buy a device with at least 4GB of RAM. That'll ensure you have plenty of horsepower for years of use to come, meaning your phone won't get bogged down after a few months of ownership. Another important thing to consider is battery capacity. As a general rule of thumb, the bigger the mAh count is for a phone, the better battery life it will have. Many other factors come into play, such as the type of screen and processor being used, but a phone with a 4,000 mAh battery usually lasts longer than one with a 3,000 mAh size.

When is Prime Day 2022? As we mentioned above, it's hard to say exactly when Prime Day will occur this year, although Amazon has formally confirmed that it will take place in July. Their official statement was: "This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category." Before 2020, Prime Day typically took place in the middle of the month, around July 12th-15th. COVID-19 obviously took its toll on the planning of the sales event, and 2020's Prime Day didn't occur until October of that year. 2021's Prime Day was similarly unusual, falling in late June, so we're happy to see Amazon returning to some degree of normalcy with this year's event.