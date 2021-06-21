Prime Day is here, and the Chromebook deals are flowing freely, with a Deal of the Day offering up deep discounts on some of the best Chromebooks on the market, as well as great Chromebooks of years past.

While most of the budget Chromebook deals have been non-touch models, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a touchscreen 2-in-1 that will serve you or your child well, whether you just want a lightweight laptop for browsing or something nice and portable for homework and research. While the newer Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H) is $40 more, there are a couple of reasons you might actually want the older model over the new besides price savings.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2h Render

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-2H-C679) | 55% off at Amazon

This compact Chromebook has a Celeron N4000-series processor, and if you can get by on 32GB of storage, it's a nice little Chromebook for kids and light computing on the go.

Both the Acer Spin 311 (2H) and Spin 311 (3H) are touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebooks with 4GB of RAM and 11.6-inch, 1366x768-pixel LED multi-touch displays. Both models come in 32GB and 64GB storage configurations, but that storage configuration matters much, much more on the newer Acer Spin 311 (3H) because of the ports.

Product name Acer Chromebook Spin (2H) Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (3H)
Processor Intel Celeron N4020 Mediatek MT8183
RAM 4GB 4GB
Storage 32-64GB 32-64GB
Expandable storage ✔️
Ports 2x USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
2x USB-A (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
Audio combo jack
Kensington lock
microSD slot		 1x USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
1x USB-A
Audio combo jack
Kensington lock
AUE Date June 2026 June 2028

You only get one USB-C and USB-A port on the newer 3H model because Acer was trying to shave down costs and the side bezels on the laptop, while the older 2H model has two of each. You also lack a microSD card on the 3H, so you can't expand the storage if you run out of room.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Granted, you can work perfectly fine on 32GB Chromebooks so long as you're not downloading lots of Android apps or movies, but if you tend to download everything you work on and everything you listen to, go with the older model. It'll stop getting Chrome OS updates two years earlier than the 3H model, but those extra ports are well worth it if you're hard on your gear or are buying for a child.

The N4020 and the MediaTek 8183 are comparable in power. The Intel might handle heavy workloads in Chrome a tiny bit better, but the MediaTek will fare slightly better with Android apps.

Another touchscreen Chromebook you might want to consider for a child is the ASUS Chromebook C214, the best Chromebook for students. It's about $80 more than the Spin 311, but this is a Chromebook that's been rubberized, ruggedized, and certified mil-spec durable. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, which makes it a great idea for frequent fliers as well as for kids who keep spilling their apple juice.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Clear Render

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H) | $100 off at Target

While this newer model doesn't have as many ports, it makes up for it with longer battery life and two extra years of Chrome OS updates. Just be aware that without a micoSD slot, you can't expand the internal storage without plugging in a flash drive, so be sure 32GB is enough for you.

$200 at Target
ASUS Chromebook Flip C214

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 | $45 off at Amazon

This has the same power level and ports as the Acer Spin 311 (2H), but it's also been stress-tested and reinforced to withstand the beating careless students can give a laptop. If your kid broke their last laptop, this durability is worth the higher price.

From $305 at Amazon (Non-Stylus)
HP Chromebook 11a

HP Chromebook 11a | $70 off at Amazon

This basic Chromebook lacks a touchscreen, but it's got the ports and just enough power for your kid to get used to owning and taking care of their own computer.

$190 at Amazon

