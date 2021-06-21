Prime Day is here, and the Chromebook deals are flowing freely, with a Deal of the Day offering up deep discounts on some of the best Chromebooks on the market, as well as great Chromebooks of years past. While most of the budget Chromebook deals have been non-touch models, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a touchscreen 2-in-1 that will serve you or your child well, whether you just want a lightweight laptop for browsing or something nice and portable for homework and research. While the newer Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H) is $40 more, there are a couple of reasons you might actually want the older model over the new besides price savings.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-2H-C679) | 55% off at Amazon This compact Chromebook has a Celeron N4000-series processor, and if you can get by on 32GB of storage, it's a nice little Chromebook for kids and light computing on the go. $225 at Amazon

Both the Acer Spin 311 (2H) and Spin 311 (3H) are touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebooks with 4GB of RAM and 11.6-inch, 1366x768-pixel LED multi-touch displays. Both models come in 32GB and 64GB storage configurations, but that storage configuration matters much, much more on the newer Acer Spin 311 (3H) because of the ports. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Product name Acer Chromebook Spin (2H) Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (3H) Processor Intel Celeron N4020 Mediatek MT8183 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 32-64GB 32-64GB Expandable storage ✔️ ❌ Ports 2x USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

2x USB-A (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

Audio combo jack

Kensington lock

microSD slot 1x USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

1x USB-A

Audio combo jack

Kensington lock AUE Date June 2026 June 2028