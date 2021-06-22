Xiaomi's POCO brand is well known for pushing affordable flagship phones with super-competitive specs. Its latest model, the POCO F3, was already great value for money at its launch price, and now it's more affordable than ever thanks to Amazon UK's Prime Day deals.

Right now Amazon UK has the POCO F3 listed for £60 off, bringing the price down to £289. And that relatively small amount of money gets you a lot of smartphone. The F3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, which is basically a higher-clocked version of the Snapdragon 865+, the chip used in most 2020 flagship phones. In addition there's a great 120Hz display, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

If you're in the UK, definitely ranks among the best Android phone deals of Prime Day.