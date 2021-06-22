Xiaomi's POCO brand is well known for pushing affordable flagship phones with super-competitive specs. Its latest model, the POCO F3, was already great value for money at its launch price, and now it's more affordable than ever thanks to Amazon UK's Prime Day deals.
Right now Amazon UK has the POCO F3 listed for £60 off, bringing the price down to £289. And that relatively small amount of money gets you a lot of smartphone. The F3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, which is basically a higher-clocked version of the Snapdragon 865+, the chip used in most 2020 flagship phones. In addition there's a great 120Hz display, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.
If you're in the UK, definitely ranks among the best Android phone deals of Prime Day.
POCO F3 | £60 off at Amazon
The POCO F3 boasts a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor and solid specs across the board for way less than the top-tier flagships. If you want blisteringly fast performance in a great-looking and extremely affordable package, you won't want to miss this POCO F3 Prime Day deal.
The POCO F3, also known as the Mi 11X in India, also sports a slick reflective chassis design and 33W fast charging for quick refills of the 4,520mAh battery. And in terms of photography, you've got a 48-megapixel main shooter and 8-megapixel ultrawide, complemented by a 5-megapixel macro camera.
Once again, Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand does an excellent job of cherry-picking the right hardware and feature set, as AC Asia Editor Harish Jonnalagadda says in his four-star review of the F3:
The 120Hz AMOLED screen is one of the best you'll find on a mid-range phone, the Snapdragon 870 ensures the phone will hold its own for several years to come on the hardware front, and you get decent cameras, all-day battery life, and fast charging. Where Xiaomi needs to do better is the software; the brand has a chequered history in terms of updates. That said, the POCO F3 offers one of the best values you will find in 2021.
