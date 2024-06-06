This Best Buy deal carves a whopping 41% off the already affordable Moto G Play (2023)

You can find several Motorola phone deals out there, but this one brings an already cheap phone down to an even lower price. Best Buy is currently offering the Motorola Moto G Play for a mere $99.99, or as little as $0 when you let them help you connect the phone to a carrier. The Moto G Play is a pretty bare bones smartphone, featuring a basic, 6.5-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a minimal 32GB of storage.

While you shouldn't expect a premium-level experience with this phone, this price cut makes this basic phone look a little more appealing. With $70 off, it may be worthwhile, even if just as a short-term placeholder for your next favorite smartphone. Along with the discount, Best Buy will also give you one month free of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with this purchase.

Motorola Moto G Play (2023): $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has cut $70 off the price of the Motorola Moto G Play, or you can get it for FREE by letting them help you connect to your carrier today. In addition, get a free month of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, along with a basic smartphone for an excellent price. The Moto G Play is a pretty minimal phone, featuring a simple LCD display and a pretty simple, albeit appealing, overall design. Its camera and overall performance leave something to be desired, but at under $100, it still doesn't feel like a bad deal. Price comparison: Walmart - $99.00 | Amazon - $99.99

✅Recommended if: you want a phone that's super affordable, without all the bells and whistles; you like the slick design of the Moto G Play and have enjoyed Motorola phones you've had in the past; you want something cheap but without sacrificing battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: performance quality is a higher priority to you than a low sticker price; you want a phone that comes with long-term OS upgrades.

The base-level 2023 version of the Moto G Play isn't bad for such an affordable phone, though users especially appreciate it for its sleek design, its long battery life, and the comfortable and easy-to-use rear fingerprint sensor. It also comes with just 32GB of storage, alongside a decent-looking 6.5-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

To be sure, the Motorola Moto G Play is nothing special when it comes to specs, and not everyone was happy with this release as an upgrade from the 2021 version. The latest Moto G Play only has 3GB of RAM and a Helio G37 processor, which makes it slightly lacking in performance speeds, but with $70 off the normal price, most casual users will still get everything they need out of this phone.