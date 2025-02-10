The Google Pixel 8 is now cheaper than the Pixel 8a, thanks to Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

Amazon's weeklong Presidents' Day sale has just kicked off, but there's one Google Pixel deal that you could easily miss if you aren't careful. For a limited time, the retailer is carving a whopping 43% off the Google Pixel 8, dropping the last-gen flagship to its lowest price EVER.

The offer also makes the device a full $100 cheaper than the Google Pixel 8a, which means you could be getting a top-rated, AI-powered flagship experience for the price of a budget phone. Sure, the Pixel 8 was released back in the fall of 2023, but thanks to Google's seven-year software promise, most folks won't know the difference.

✅Recommended if: you want a phone with AI-powered performance, outstanding cameras, and years of guaranteed software support; you don't mind using a device from 2023.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't mind spending more for the latest and greatest Android phones.

Despite its (slightly) advanced age, the Google Pixel 8 continues to earn its 4.5/5-star rating thanks to a seven-year software promise, a suite of innovative AI features, and powerful camera tech that could easily rival any 2025 phone. The 6.2-inch AMOLED display is also a joy to use, plus you get a reliable 4,575mAh battery and the power of the Tensor G3 chipset.

Sure, if money is no object, the newer Google Pixel 9 is undoubtedly the better phone, but when you directly compare the two, you quickly discover that the 2024 flagship is not that much of an upgrade. The newer phone has slightly faster performance and a bigger battery, but do these improvements justify spending $400 more? The choice is yours, but if you're simply looking for bang for the buck, this Pixel 8 deal can't be beat.