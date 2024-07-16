Stop the presses: the flagship-quality Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) just scored a HUGE 38% discount during Prime Day

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is Motorola's latest smartphone to include a number of features typically found in much pricier devices, and a Prime Day phone deal has come along to make it even cheaper. Launched recently at $399.99, the mid-ranger is available at a 38% discount when you buy the Scarlet Wave color variety. That knocks down the phone's already-reasonable price to an even-better $249.99 during Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) in Scarlet Wave: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon Available at a 38% discount when you buy the Scarlet Wave version during Prime Day, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a feature-laden smartphone that belies its humble price tag. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and there's even a microSD card slot. Its built stylus lets you doodle, jot down notes, and a lot more. The smartphone's dual-lens rear camera system works quite well in all lighting conditions. Other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio port, NFC, and a 5,000mAh battery with wired/wireless charging support.

✅Recommended if: you want a stylish yet affordable smartphone offering flagship- level features like a built-in stylus, NFC, and wireless charging; you like the Scarlet Wave color.

❌Skip this deal if: you care about timely software updates, as well as proper water and dust resistance; you hate the Scarlet Wave color.

Motorola's smartphones are renowned for offering exceptional value for money, and the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is no different. As its name suggests, the company's latest mid-ranger comes with an integrated stylus, something you'd usually find in a top-of-the-line smartphone costing over three times as much. And that's just the beginning!

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 features a gorgeous vegan leather back panel that makes for a premium in-hand feel. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM, a combination which Android Central's Derrek Lee found to be more than capable of handling everyday tasks in his review. You also get a 6.7-inch pOLED panel with super-slim bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 features a dual-lens rear camera setup that's surprisingly good, delivering solid image quality in all lighting conditions. Other notable additions include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio port, and even NFC. Add to that a 5,000mAh battery with 30W/15W (wired/wireless) charging support, and the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 might just be one of the best cheap Android phones currently available in the market.

Perhaps the biggest drawback of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is software support, or lack thereof. The phone does come with Android 14, but it'll just get one OS update. However, if that's not a deal-breaker for you, just go ahead and buy this thing.