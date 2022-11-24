Samsung's best-selling Galaxy A53 is down to its lowest price yet

I really like what Samsung is doing with its mid-range Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A53 launched earlier this year with a good-looking design, reliable internal hardware, good cameras, and stellar battery life. The best part about the Galaxy A53 is that it will get four Android OS updates — the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 4.

Samsung already rolled out the Android 13 update to the Galaxy A53, making it stand out that much more against its rivals. The phone routinely sells for $449, but for Black Friday, Samsung is bringing it down to $349 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price yet for the device, and if you're looking to pick up a new phone ahead of the holidays, the Galaxy A53 is the obvious choice.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53: Now $349 (was $449) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy A53 has everything you need in a mid-range phone: it is fast enough in daily use, the large AMOLED screen is ideal for streaming content, the battery easily lasts over a day, and it takes good photos in any situation. Throw in class-leading updates, and you have a fabulous all-rounder.

A big part of the allure of the Galaxy A53 against other devices like the Pixel 6a — which is now selling for $299 (opens in new tab) — is the software. Samsung's One UI 5 interface feels familiar and has more features to offer than just about any other manufacturer. If you're already using a Samsung phone, you'll feel right at home here.

The Galaxy A53 also stands out for its large AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh, and the screen is ideally-suited for streaming videos and playing games. I didn't see any slowdowns whatsoever with the device, and the 5000mAh battery easily lasts over a day without breaking a sweat.

Having used the Pixel 6a alongside the A53, my recommendation would be the A53 if you're already using a Samsung device. While the Pixel 6a takes better photos and is faster in daily use, there is a bit of a learning curve associated with Google's Android 13 interface. So if you want a familiar software interface, reliable hardware, and long-term software updates, the Galaxy A53 is the phone for you. Now that it is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab), there isn't a better time to pick up the device.

