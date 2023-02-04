Poll: Which Galaxy S23 are you going to preorder?

Samsung's new smartphone series may not be the first flagship launch of the year, but it's probably the most significant. The Galaxy S23 series is here, sporting new designs, new chipsets, and a major camera upgrade.



The devices are currently available for preorder and will start shipping on February 17. The Galaxy S23 series starts at $799 for the base model and $1199 for the Ultra, but fortunately, there are plenty of Galaxy S23 preorder deals to take advantage of.



So, if you're getting one, which of the new Galaxy S23 smartphones are you preordering?

If you haven't heard, the Galaxy S23 line has some welcome upgrades this year. The new phones are powered by an exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced late last year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is clocked higher for improved performance and will power the Galaxy S23 series globally, which is a win for everyone.



In addition to the new chipset, there are other internal improvements that fans should be excited about. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ sport larger batteries, which is a welcome change, especially compared to the Galaxy S22 and its poor battery life. There are also improved camera capabilities and upgraded 12MP selfie cameras.



The most significant upgrade, of course, comes to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Equipped with Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor, the phone can capture plenty of detail and brings improved lowlight performance. It allows you to capture images at 50MP by combining four pixels through pixel binning or 12.5MP images with 16 combined pixels. This new camera is exactly what made Andrew Myrick's wife decide she wants to switch back from the iPhone to a Galaxy.

And, of course, it comes with a built-in S Pen for additional productivity.

And don't forget, anyone who reserved the Galaxy S23 series before the launch can get $50 in Samsung credit toward accessories on the company's website. But if you didn't reserve it, we still recommend checking out some Galaxy S23 cases and screen protectors.

