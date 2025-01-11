News Weekly: Samsung S25 full renders leak, OnePlus 13 and 13R launches, and more

News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week, we look into a massive Samsung Galaxy S25 series leak ahead of launch, OnePlus 13 and 13R launch globally, Qualcomm confirms its presence at Samsung's Unpacked event, One UI 7 gets its third Beta update and Qi2 will debut on more Android phones this year.

Reserve at Samsung Reserve today to get a $50 Samsung credit The Galaxy S25 launch may be weeks away, but you can already get in on some savings by reserving the phone now. It's free, requires no commitment, and will snag you a $50 credit if and when you do decide to preorder a new Galaxy device.

Major Samsung S25 series leak with full specs and renders

(Image credit: Dbrand)

Read more here and here.

It's been quite the week of leaks for Samsung, so to speak. First, the specs of the devices leaked online, followed by the full renders with over 75 odd pictures of what we think is the actual Samsung S25 series.

The morning of Jan. 10 started off with pictures of official renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S25 series that were posted by Android Headlines. First up we see the S25 Ultra pictures that show rounded corners and an entirely flat display and sides for the phone. The back of the device is shown with its rumored four-camera array and lenses that could have black rims. The publication states the Galaxy S25 Ultra could see the following colors upon release: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus pictures reveal that they look a lot like their previous models, and each device features rounded corners, a triple camera array, and thin bezels. However, the only visible change is with the lenses, as those could grab the same black rings as the Ultra model. They are said to come in four colorways: Silver Shadow, Ice Blue, Navy, and Mint.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Along with the renders, the entire spec sheet of the models was also leaked by the same publication. The trio's entire spec sheet shows that the Ultra is rumored to grab a 6.9-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For its cameras, the device could see a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 10MP telephoto.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The S25 and S25 Plus could see a 6.2-inch Full HD Plus display and a 6.7-inch display, respectively. They will have a triple camera array featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Both handsets will also have a 12MP selfie shooter on the front.

Back in September, in collab with @Androidheadline, I provided the very first and early look at the #GalaxyS25 Series.In addition, today we joined forces again to bring you #GalaxyS25 #GalaxyS25Plus #GalaxyS25Ultra full specs sheets!😏You're welcome👉🏻 https://t.co/qRMywd6X3b pic.twitter.com/GCVrLKcvSaJanuary 10, 2025

For more on Samsung's upcoming flagship, visit our Galaxy S25 guide.

OnePlus 13 and 13R launch

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Read more here.

The OnePlus 13 and 13R have made their global debut and come packed with AI capabilities and powerful performance for next-gen users. The OnePlus 13 has a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a larger 6,000 mAh battery. For the camera systems, OnePlus partnered once again with Hasselblad for a powerful triple camera system: a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP 3X Triprism Telephoto camera, which is equipped to capture shots at more than 10X zoom.

Android Central's Nick Sutrich said in his camera review that the OnePlus 13 can stand tall knowing that "it's got one of the finest mobile cameras available today."

OnePlus 13R gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR flat display, 6,000 mAh battery, and an upgraded camera system. The camera system has taken a step further when compared to the OnePlus 12R. Its main 50MP camera, equipped with the Sony LYT-700 sensor and OIS, helps shoot better images in low-light conditions. The camera can also capture swift moments like the OnePlus 13, with a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom for sharp, detailed portraits and an 8MP ultra-wide camera for capturing "expansive scenes."

The OnePlus 13 comes in three colors, Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse, costing $899.99, while the 13R comes in two colorways — Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, which costs $599.99.

Both devices are currently available for pre-order.

Qualcomm sends a cryptic message to Samsung

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Read more here.

There have been several rumors floating around about the chip that is set to power the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series— the Snapdragon 8 Elite, although Samsung has not yet confirmed the above, Qualcomm seemingly put these rumors to rest this week when it replied to Samsung on the Unpacked tweet.

Samsung's tweet went live on Jan. 6, and just a day later, Qualcomm wanted to join in on the fun. The official account for the Snapdragon brand quoted Samsung's post on Jan. 7 with the cryptic message: "See you there."

While not a confirmation as such, this post from Qualcomm subtly hints that this specific Qualcomm chipset would fit perfectly in the S25 puzzle. Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to bring in higher video quality, especially in low light settings, and overall improved performance of the phone — as seen in other flagship phones like the OnePlus 13.

See you there. 👀 https://t.co/Ao9dooQJ2VJanuary 7, 2025

Third One UI 7 Beta is out

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Read more here.

Samsung finally released the third beta of the One UI 7 in several regions. And users of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, started getting the new Android 15-based One UI 7 beta 3 updates in Germany.

Per the changelog, the update brings improvements and several bug fixes. One of them is that Game Booster mode will have the ability to change the screen playback's default setting, change the FPS setting name and max value, and the ability to set the default scanning rate to 120Hz.

The other fixes include improvements to the lock screen, always-on display, and status bar battery icon (revamped with One UI 7). The issue with the volume key operation error while using Routine+ mode is believed to be fixed with the new update. Edge panel tools, which weren't displayed earlier, seem to have been fixed now.

Owners of the Galaxy S24 series who have enrolled in the One UI 7 beta program will receive this update. That said, Samsung is swamped with its upcoming Unpacked launch, where it will presumably launch One UI 7.

Qi2 is (finally) coming

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Read more here.

According to a recent press release by Wireless Power Consortium, more Android flagship devices will start seeing Qi2 charging compatibility based on MagSafe magnetic charging. "We can expect an acceleration in Android devices with Qi2 built in during 2025," the presser stated.

That said, part of the announcement was to highlight the new Qi2 Ready, which gives Android OEMs a workaround to bring Qi2 without embedding magnets into the phone. Instead, they'll have to use magnetic cases to bring full Qi2 compliance.

Samsung also stated in the press release that it will bring phones with the new charging standard.

"You can expect to see Android devices supporting Qi2 from Samsung Galaxy devices in 2025." This could only hint that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be the first Galaxy phones to be compatible with Qi2 wireless charging and accessories. This could also be the start of a major Qi2 revolution after last year's HMD Skyline. And Samsung isn't the only phone brand helping bring Qi2 to more Android phones.

Google is doing the same, "Google is committed to the Qi2 wireless charging standard and increasing the penetration of Qi2 into Android handsets and other devices," the company said in a press release.

"Google is helping to achieve this goal by playing a leading role in the development of the upcoming Qi v2.2 standard, which includes Google's contribution of its own high-power wireless charging technology to WPC."

More stories this week

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: