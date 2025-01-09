OnePlus 13 buyers in India get a warranty guarantee that feels too good to be true
OnePlus is tackling its green-line issues head on with the OnePlus 13.
What you need to know
- OnePlus is offering a competitive warranty guarantee for OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R devices purchased in India before Feb. 13, 2025.
- The promise entitles buyers in India to get a one-time, free replacement if their device suffers from a hardware defect in the first 180 days.
- This policy is in addition to the lifetime display warranty for OnePlus phones in India, which is meant to address the green-line issues that have affected them in the past.
The OnePlus 13 is a standout flagship phone, and Android Central's own tester gave it a rare 5/5 score in his review. However, prior OnePlus flagships have been plagued by green-line display issues, and that might give you pause before buying the OnePlus 13. That's why OnePlus is going above and beyond with an offer to replace — not repair — the OnePlus 13 if you experience a hardware issue in the first six months, but there's a catch.
The impressive warranty guarantees are only available in India, as reported by Android Authority. Here's how it works: if you buy a OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R in India before Feb. 13, 2025, you'll be entitled to a one-time free device replacement if you experience a hardware issue in your first 180 days with the smartphone. That extends beyond most normal warranty guarantees, which typically cover repairs or refurbished replacements if something goes wrong.
In other words, this generous warranty guarantee for Indian customers is sure to make those in other regions a bit jealous of what they're missing. For reference, OnePlus' U.S. policy allows for refunds and replacements 15 days after purchase, plus a one-year limited warranty. There's nothing quite like what OnePlus is offering in India.
If that wasn't enough, OnePlus offers a lifetime display warranty for customers in India. Again, there's nothing like it offered globally, but that's partly because the display failures have disproportionately affected phones in that region. These two guarantees to customers in India may help give some peace of mind to people who have had negative experiences with OnePlus hardware failures in the past.
While it would be nice to see OnePlus extend these promises to global markets, it's probably best not to hold your breath. OnePlus' current warranty guarantees in North America align similarly with its other competitors, like Apple and Samsung. However, at a time when the brand would likely love to earn more North American market share, a warranty policy that went above and beyond could go a long way.
