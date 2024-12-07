OnePlus makes a bold move to tackle green line issues once and for all

What you need to know

OnePlus has launched a new program offering a lifetime warranty for all of its devices affected by the green line issue.

OnePlus is also improving AMOLED durability with a new PVX edge-seal to block moisture and oxygen, and displays now go through 180+ tests to prevent green lines.

The lifetime warranty is currently available in India, while U.S. and Europe users get the standard one- or two-year warranty.

Many OnePlus users have faced a stubborn green line issue on their phone displays. In response, OnePlus has rolled out a program to fix the problem for good.

Older OnePlus flagship devices have been making waves lately, but not for the best reasons—a pesky “green line” display glitch has been causing headaches for users. The issue, which is common on OLED models, gained traction last year as more cases piled up.

To tackle the problem, OnePlus started offering free screen replacements under certain conditions. Now, the company has taken it up a notch with its new “Green Line Worry-Free Solution” program, promising lifetime coverage for all devices facing this annoying problem.

The warranty covers all OnePlus devices, old and new. To tackle the green line issue, OnePlus has laid out a three-step plan, with the highlight being the lifetime warranty solution. The company explained that the problem isn’t tied to one cause but stems from a mix of factors.

In response, OnePlus is upgrading its AMOLED screens with an Enhanced Bonding Layer. This PVX edge seal blocks moisture and oxygen, keeping your display sharper and lasting longer.

Additionally, OnePlus' AMOLED displays now go through over 180 intense tests, simulating extreme real-world conditions, to keep those green lines at bay and set a new standard for reliability.

The green line issue seems to be more of a problem in India, so OnePlus is offering the lifetime warranty there for now, as per Android Police. In the U.S. and Europe, though, it’s still the regular one- or two-year warranty, depending on where you are.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn’t the first time OnePlus has stepped in to fix the green line issue. In the past, it offered discount vouchers to some affected users in India as a way to make up for the problem.

OnePlus also clarified that if replacement parts for older devices aren’t available, the company might offer upgrade vouchers to help users grab a newer OnePlus model.