Gemini's voice-activated calls and messages on lock screen finally exits beta

The Gemini app on Android is reportedly rolling out its new lock screen capabilities for calls and texts.

When enabled, the feature lets users command the AI via voice to call or text one of their stored contacts.

Google brought this feature into beta in December and, shortly after, the company started testing its new Flash 2.0 model.

Google is pushing an update for Android users that makes its AI Gemini a little more useful.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Gemini app on Android is beginning to roll out its new calling and messaging capabilities via the lock screen. The publication notes that this update for the Gemini app affects the basic Google Assistant, too. The company has reportedly reduced the amount of available features the Assistant can offer users as Gemini picks up calling/messaging via the lock screen.

Google's more capable AI model's feature has supposedly "replaced" the Assistant's "lock screen settings" and "Assistant routines."

Additionally, as the feature arrives on more Android phones, it has been recommended that users enable the Phone app and Messages extensions via the Gemini app settings. Google details both extensions in a support page, stating that, when enabled, users can "ask" Gemini to make a call or send a text when in the app.

However, with this function arriving for the lock screen, users only need to produce the AI's overlay and speak their command into their phone. It seems like users can follow the same basic written commands when using the hands-free voice capabilities. Essentially, users can say "Hey Google, call..." followed by the person's name.

This should work similarly for messages as saying "Hey Google, text/message..." is likely to get the job done.

The publication states the lock screen feature for Gemini's calling/messaging was spotted in version 15.50 of the Google app. So, if the feature hasn't yet appeared on your device, it's likely still making its rounds.

In December, Google first dropped its "Gemini on lock screen" capabilities on Android tester. The beta showed that some users may see a new settings app within the Gemini app that details its lock screen functions. When activated, users can freely produce the AI without opening their phones. However, it was discovered that not every device will have this option available.

For devices without full support, Gemini will prompt users to unlock their devices so the call may be placed.

Elsewhere, Google continues to progress with its AI software by rolling out its Flash 2.0 experiment to Advanced subscribers. The test concerns those subscribers and the Gemini app on Android, letting them in on the new faster, lightweight model. The Flash 2.0 model takes things beyond what you'd find with Flash 1.5 or even the Gemini 1.5 Pro model.