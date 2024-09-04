Mint Mobile will now give you $400 OFF the Pixel 9 Pro XL and 50% off a year of wireless, just for kicks

Do a quick Google search and you'll find no shortage of great Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals right now, but once again, Mint Mobile's offer is probably the best out there, and once again, it's flying well under the radar.

I'm not being hyperbolic: if you buy the Pixel 9 Pro XL alongside any six-month data plan at Mint Mobile, the T-Mobile-powered MVNO will hook you up with $400 off the phone AND six months of additional wireless for free. That means you can get an awesome AI-powered device and a full year of wireless service for as little as $789, or $33 per month if you pay using affirm.

I've seen Mint Mobile deals like this before, but it's pretty unusual to see the promo drop so soon after the phone's release date.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 $699, plus six months free with any six-month plan at Mint Mobile Big, bold, and beautiful, the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL features the power of the new Tensor G4 chipset, plus you're getting cutting-edge AI-features and loads of software support straight out of the box. Pick up an XL from Mint Mobile with any six-month data plan and the carrier will carve a straight $400 off the price of the phone. You'll also get an additional six months of service for free!

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is likely to rank among the best Android phones released this year, and for good reason: you're essentially getting the power, efficiency, and lengthy software support of the regular Pixel 9 Pro in a larger, more glorious-looking package.

Early tests show that the Pixel 9 Pro XL performs handily next to the super-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra from Samsung, but you're paying significantly less. Pair the XL with this Mint Mobile deal and you're getting a premium, AI-powered device for the price of a flagship, and that's not even considering the value of saving 50% on a year of wireless provided by T-Mobile.

Of course, this kind of deal isn't for everyone. If you're happy with your current phone service or you're looking to do a trade-in, there are plenty of other great Google Pixel 9 deals to consider. But if you're ready to switch to an MVNO and you're looking to get a great phone out of the deal, this is an outstanding opportunity.