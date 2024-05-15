Mint Mobile is slashing $100 off the Google Pixel 8a AND throwing in six months of free wireless — because why not?

Google's latest device has been out for less than 24 hours, but Mint Mobile has wasted no time in dropping one of the best Pixel 8a deals yet. Pick up the phone alongside any six-month plan at Mint and the T-Mobile-owned carrier with hook you up with a $100 discount AND six additional months of coverage for completely free.

In other words, you could be getting an entire year of wireless service on Mint's Unlimited plan plus the brand-new Google Pixel 8a for just $579 upfront (or $25 per month when you pay with Affirm over 24 months). Not too shabby for a phone that literally just hit store shelves yesterday.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499 $399, plus six months of FREE wireless with any six-month data plan at Mint Mobile The popular T-Mobile-owned MVNO carrier Mint Mobile just added the Pixel 8a to their site with a deal that'll give you $100 off AND six months of free wireless when you bundle the phone with any six-month plan. Mint Mobile deals like this tend to disappear quickly, so I wouldn't wait if you're interested.

This is just the latest in a series of Mint Mobile deals that have been slashing prices on Google phones, but given the newness of the Pixel 8a, it feels particularly exciting. After all, Mint is one of our all-time favorite MVNO carriers and the Pixel 8a is sure to rank among the best cheap Android phones released this year, so it's really a win-win all around. That said, I wouldn't be surprised if the deal disappeared as swiftly as it arrived, so act fast if you're eligible.

The new Pixel 8a continues the legacy of Google's A series by packing a bounty of innovative camera technology and flagship-level specs into an affordable sub-$500 device. You get the same Tensor G3 chipset that powers the Pixel 8 Pro, plus a gorgeous 120Hz display, seven years of OS updates, and of course, all of those innovative AI features that were detailed during Google I/O 2024.

The only real catch is that this offer is only available to new Mint Mobile customers. If you're an existing member or you prefer to buy your phones unlocked, there are plenty of other Google Pixel 8a deals that are worth checking out.

With a Gorilla Glass display and an IP67 rating, the Google Pixel 8a is built to withstand the occasional tumble. Still, I'd recommend being extra careful with one of the best Pixel 8a cases, just in case (no pun intended).