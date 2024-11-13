Hurry! The Motorola Razr Plus crashes to its lowest price EVER (again) during Best Buy's Black Friday sale

There has been no shortage of great Black Friday Best Buy deals this year, but one Motorola phone in particular just keeps getting cheaper and cheaper. Head to the retailer's site now and order an unlocked Motorola Razr Plus (2024) and you'll score a straight $250 off your purchase, no strings attached. That's the cheapest that the beloved flip phone has ever been, and we're still a few weeks away from Black Friday weekend.

The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) impressed us this year with its sophisticated design, upgraded camera tech, and a Snapdragon chip that easily holds its own against Samsung's popular Galaxy Z Flip 6. The phone also boasts two gorgeous pOLED displays with a vegan leather finish so it's nice and grippy to hold, plus you get a durable folding hinge that feels much more flexible than the rather-stiff Z Flip 6. As senior editor Derrek Lee put it, "Samsung should really be taking notes".

Our favorite flip phone drops to a record low price

I've been waiting for the right time to try the clamshell device myself, and thanks to this Black Friday deal, I'm about ready to place the order. Of course, the big question is this: will the Razr Plus get even cheaper as we approach November 29th? It's hard to know for sure, but if you use a price tracker like CamelCamelCamel, you'll see that the current discount totally smashes Amazon's record low price from last month. It's one of the best Black Friday Motorola deals we've seen so far this year, and that's saying a lot.

Best Buy will also give you an additional $100 off if you activate the phone with a carrier, and you might even be eligible to receive some trade-in credit if you send in an old or broken device. Will the deal improve in a few weeks? Only time will tell, but this early Black Friday discount is good enough for me.