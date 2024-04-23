Google Pixel 8a retail listing suggests a bump in pricing could be in the cards

What you need to know

Google Pixel 8a Canadian retail listing leaks the device's pricing for both storage options.

The 128GB variant may cost CAD 708.99, and the 256GB may be priced at CAD 792.99.

The pricing comes right ahead of the expected launch in early May at Google I/O 2024.

A new Pixel 8a leak might have revealed the expected pricing of the mid-range handset, which is likely to debut in May at Google I/O 2024.

After the Pixel 8a's recent renders leak showcased the device in all its colorways, the was spotted on a Canadian retail listing by PassionateGeekz, revealing possible pricing in both storage variants (via GSMArena). The Pixel 8a bearing 128GB of storage is shown to be priced at CAD 708.99, and the larger 256GB onboard storage variant may be priced at CAD 792.99, roughly equivalent to $518 and $579 in the U.S.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PassionateGeekz) (Image credit: PassionateGeekz)

While the listing and translated pricing certainly match the previous rumor indicating that this year's mid-range device is going to be pricer than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, it is still unclear whether these new prices are accurate.

The earlier price rumors indicated that the Pixel 8a would cost around €569.90 and €630, respectively, per a Germain retail listing, although the latest leak pricing is significantly lower in comparison. Of course, until the phone is launched, it's recommended that these pricing leaks be taken with a grain of salt.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines) (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines) (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines)

The alleged pricing details follow the recent USCellular leak, showing the Pixel 8a in a device tutorial. With so many leaks, it seems clear that we can expect the Pixel 8a sooner rather than later as Google gears up for the Google I/O 2024 event in early May. Alongside significant software and AI highlights, we expect to see the Pixel 8a and other hardware announcements at the event.

As for the specs, the Pixel 8a is expected to have a Tensor G3, a 6.1-inch Full HD Plus display, a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP secondary lens, and a 13MP front camera. Per the recent battery listing, the device is also expected to have a bigger battery than the predecessor, featuring a 5000mAh battery capacity.