Leaked Google Pixel 8a renders show off the phone in four colors

What you need to know

The colors—Mint, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay—are similar to those seen in the Pixel 8 series.

The renders provide a detailed view of the Pixel 8a's design, highlighting its bezels and rounder form factor.

All color variants of the Pixel 8a are expected to feature a matte texture on the back and side rails.

The Google Pixel 8a just showed up in what seems to be some official renders of the phone, showing it off in four different colors.

According to the renders shared by AndroidHeadlines , the phone will come in Mint, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay. We've already seen these colors in the Pixel 8 series, and now they're showing up in the cheaper version too.

The images also let us see the Pixel 8a from every angle, giving us a good look at the bezels. We saw the front of the phone in some real-life pictures a few days ago , and the bottom edge looked a bit thicker in those photos.

Now that the screen is more visible, it's clear that the bezels are quite a bit larger than those on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but they're not much bigger than the ones on the Pixel 7a .

All four colors of the Pixel 8a are supposed to have a matte texture on both the back and the side rails, just like previous leaks hinted at.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines) (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines) (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines) (Image credit: AndroidHeadlines)

The Pixel 8a shares a lot of similarities with its flagship siblings, but the main difference you can spot here is the rounded design, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. This should make the phone feel more comfortable to hold.

As for specs, the phone is supposed to pack a 6.1-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, although some rumors are saying it might have a 120Hz display.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Under the hood, it is likely to draw its power from a Tensor G3 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery could be keeping the lights on.

On the back, there's talk of a 64MP main camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. While it might not be a huge camera upgrade, the performance should be up there with some of the top budget phones money can buy.

The Pixel 8a might make its debut at Google I/O in May, but there's no leaked information yet on the exact launch date. As for the price, rumors suggest it might be a bit higher than last year's model.