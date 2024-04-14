Pixel 8a shows up in recent UScellular device tutorials listing

What you need to know

Google Pixel 8a recently appeared on the UScellular website ahead of the expected launch.

The device has been listed on the carrier's "Device Tutorials" listing.

The listing reveals the device's design, which is very similar to the previous leaked renders.

After seeing the upcoming Pixel 8a appear in a new Mint color, another leak gives away the device's manual and tutorials.

The Pixel 8a was spotted by Evan Blass on the UScellular's Device Tutorials' support page, showcasing the front pane of the mid-range device alongside several how-to's related to the next Google handset, which is expected to be unveiled at the Google I/O 2024.

The listing also showcases the device's front panel, which looks much more familiar than the renders we have seen earlier — a punch-hole display and more rounded corners than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a.

The listing showcases tutorials like downloading and installing apps, pairing a device through Bluetooth, resetting and restarting the phone, etc.

For example, the "Enable Fingerprint Security" tutorial confirms that the device will be sporting Face Unlock next to the traditional biometrics. Aside from such nifty features, the listing hasn't revealed concrete specs about the device yet.

With the listing spotted on a US-based carrier site, the launch seems imminent at Google I/O 2024, which is a couple of weeks away. The recent Mint variant is spotted in the recent renders next to the conventional obsidian, porcelain, and bay colorways.

The Pixel 8a will be the toned-down version of the Pixel 8 series from last year, which is expected to be powered by the same Tensor G3 SoC underneath. At least one of the prominent cameras from the flagship Pixel will also likely be carried to the Pixel 8a.

Earlier rumors have also hinted at a 6.1-inch screen featuring a 90Hz to 120Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 8a. Other reports have indicated that we could see a bigger battery capacity despite the device being tailored to the mid-range Android phone segment.