The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 have leaked in real-world photos
A new leak reveals Samsung's upcoming foldable phones from every angle.
What you need to know
- Real-world photos of Samsung's next foldable phones have leaked online.
- Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 seem to have less prominent screen creases than their predecessors.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also appears to have a smaller outer hinge, as previously rumored.
Samsung's next foldable phones are just around the corner, but ahead of their big reveal next week, a few real-world photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have surfaced online.
The latest leak comes from a Twitter user who posted a bunch of hands-on images showing off Samsung's next best foldable phones in all their glory (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). The photos are unsurprisingly in line with previous rumors about the devices, suggesting a few design refinements.
As you can see in the gallery below, the leak reveals the subtle changes Samsung has apparently made to its upcoming foldable devices. While they don't look much different from their predecessors, the leaked photos show less prominent screen creases on both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. One of the phones' major flaws has been the creases that appear where the displays fold, so this is a welcome improvement.
The Z Fold 4 also appears to have a slimmer outer hinge compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The same is apparently true for the Z Flip 4, which seems to have a thinner hinge than its predecessor.
Interestingly, the leaked Z Fold 4 photos (opens in new tab) show a blue-gray color variant that we haven't seen in any of the recent leaks. The Z Flip 4 leak (opens in new tab) also shows off a blue color option, which isn't entirely surprising.
Given the plethora of leaks and rumors about what Samsung has in store for consumers before its next Galaxy Unpacked event, the newly leaked photos don't reveal anything surprising. However, they are a major spoiler for the upcoming Galaxy devices.
That said, you still have time to save hundreds of dollars this early if you're considering picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 (or Fold 4 and Flip 4, if a recent rumor is correct). You can save up to $200 on upcoming Galaxy device preorders simply by registering your interest.
