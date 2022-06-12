The Galaxy Z Flip 4 might fix one of the things you hate about its predecessor

What you need to know

A slew of real-world photos appears to show Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The leaked images reveal some significant improvements over the previous model, especially in the display and battery departments.

Samsung's next-generation clamshell foldable also appears to share a lot of resemblance to its predecessor.

A bunch of live images has revealed what appears to be Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 in all its glory, and they confirm previous rumors, including that the phone's screen may have an almost nonexistent crease.

Samsung's next-generation clamshell foldable phone previously surfaced through a slew of leaked renders, and the latest leak seems to corroborate those images. Courtesy of TechTalkTV (opens in new tab), the real-world photos provide our best look yet at the Galaxy Z Flip 3 successor.

One particular improvement that stands out is the smoother display compared to the previous model. This suggests that Samsung is addressing one of the Flip 3's drawbacks: its display crease. This is not the first time we've heard this, as tipster Ice universe revealed the same potential design improvement earlier this month.

"The crease of the Flip 4 is much shallower than that of the Flip 3, and I think most people will be satisfied," the tipster recently tweeted (opens in new tab).

The new leak also reveals a slightly larger cover display on Samsung's next contender for the best foldable phones. In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears to have a thinner hinge than its predecessor. That said, a slight gap between the two sides of the phone remains visible when it’s folded.

Image 1 of 4 Live images of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in its folded form (Image credit: TechTalkTV / Twitter ) Image 1 of 4 Live images of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 showing its camera and cover display (Image credit: TechTalkTV / Twitter ) Image 1 of 4 Live images of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in its folded and unfolded form (Image credit: TechTalkTV / Twitter ) Image 1 of 4 Live images of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in its folded form (Image credit: TechTalkTV / Twitter ) Image 1 of 4

Apart from those changes, there isn't much of a difference between the upcoming phone and its predecessor in terms of overall design. It has the same metal frame, number of camera lenses, and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie snapper as the Flip 3. It will most likely ship with a dual-tone color scheme. A few more details can be seen in the video below.

The cameras seem to be unchanged as well. Citing an unnamed source, TechTalkTV says the Flip 4's cameras will boast the same 12MP main sensor and 12MP ultrawide camera, along with a 10MP selfie shooter.

Nonetheless, we can expect a few upgrades in the battery department. According to the source, the Flip 4 will have a larger 3,700mAh battery and faster 25W wired charging speed versus the Flip 3's 3,300mAh battery and 15W fast charging. This is consistent with earlier rumors.

The Flip 4 is expected to debut in August, and we'll likely hear more rumors and leaks ahead of its unveiling.