Verizon's Black Friday sale just landed me a FREE Galaxy S24 FE — here's why you should (or maybe shouldn't) follow my lead

The Black Friday sales have entered their second half of the day, and while many folks are rushing to sites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to find last-minute Android deals, allow me to make a suggestion: don't forget to check your wireless carrier. I just left my post to explore Verizon's Black Friday sale and found a bounty of deals that shouldn't be missed, such as this offer that gives you a FREE Samsung Galaxy S24 FE when you add a line to your wireless service.

The Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, AND Unlimited Ultimate plans will all earn you enough promo credit to get the phone for free, and you don't even need to worry about going through the hassle of a trade-in. Some carrier deals have so much fine print that the offer doesn't even seem worth it. This is not one of those deals.

This flagship killer just scored a killer Black Friday deal at Verizon

✅Recommended if: you love Samsung phones but want something cheaper than the S24 series; you value big AMOLED displays and great battery life; you're comfortable making a change to your wireless service.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer buying unlocked phones; you're looking for a trade-in opportunity; you can spend a little bit more on a better phone like the Google Pixel 9 or standard Galaxy S24.

The closest thing Samsung produced to a "flagship killer" in 2024, the Galaxy S24 FE boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display, an ultra-efficient Exynos chipset, and seven years of OS and security updates. You also get all of the Galaxy AI features that Samsung has been promoting so much lately.

Indeed, this is a great phone, and this offer from Verizon is a great deal, so why do I feel the need to include an asterisk here? Well, the Galaxy S24 FE suffers from a bit of a pricing problem. At $649.99 retail, it's too expensive to be considered a cheap Android phone, but it's not quite impressive enough, spec-wise, to earn a spot among the best Android phones of the year. Instead, the Fan Edition phone sits in an awkward smartphone purgatory, especially when Black Friday sales are currently dropping flagship phones to around the same price (or lower).

So, what's the right call here? Well, if you're a Verizon customer like me (or willing to switch) and the Unlimited Welcome plan works with your budget, this deal on the Galaxy S24 FE is one of the best no-trade-in deals around.

If that doesn't work for you, there are plenty of other outstanding Black Friday deals to consider — just don't wait too long to make your move.