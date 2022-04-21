This Verizon promo is waiving activation fees on all new phones

Activation fees have always been a source of frustration for smartphone users, but a new Verizon promo is temporarily making them a thing of the past: order a new device before April 30th and the wireless carrier will remove the activation fee altogether. That's an instant saving of $35 and a great opportunity for shoppers who are looking to save as much money as possible when picking out a new smartphone.

When it comes to buying phones, every penny counts, so why waste money on an activation fee when you could use those funds to pay off your Verizon phone or purchase a protective case? If you take advantage of this deal before April 30th, you could also use that money to pick up an eco-friendly phone accessory for up to 50% off during Verizon's Earth Day sale, thereby giving you even more savings.

Sure, it's not the greatest Verizon promotion that we've ever seen, but I haven't even mentioned the best part yet: this promo can be stacked with other Verizon deals, so the possibilities for savings are endless. All you need to do is buy a new device on their website while the deal is live and Verizon will take care of the rest.

Verizon deal of the day

Waived smartphone activation fee when you buy online at Verizon Buy a new phone through Verizon's online store and the wireless carrier will automatically waive the activation fee. That's a $35 value instantly, no promo code needed and no strings attached. The deal can be paired with any other Verizon deals you come across, and the carrier is even throwing in 2-day shipping on all devices for free. That being said, the promotion only lasts until April 30th, so don't wait too long to make your move.

If you're new to Verizon, you should also take a look at our list of the best Verizon cell phone plans. This guide goes into the pros and cons of each of the carrier's data plans, plus we offer suggestions that could help you save even more money.