Earth Day 2022: This Verizon sale is offering up to 50% off eco-friendly phone accessories

It feels like a new Verizon sale crops up every day, but few are as enticing ⁠— or as important ⁠— as the wireless carrier's current Earth Day promotion. For the entire month of April, Verizon is discounting tons of its eco-friendly phone accessories (opens in new tab), with discounts on everything from wireless chargers to Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra cases.

Buying sustainable phone accessories can be tricky, however. Some companies that market themselves as eco-friendly may only do the bare minimum to decrease their carbon footprint, while others do nothing but greenwash their brand with meaningless buzzwords. Luckily, we've scoured Verizon's long list of eco-friendly accessories and picked out some products that are both sustainable and a great value.

When looking through Verizon's list of eco-friendly phone accessories, don't forget to confirm that each one is compatible with your device before making a purchase. If you're looking for a new case, also make sure that the manufacturer didn't skimp on durability when producing their product. A sustainable phone case becomes much less sustainable if you need to replace it every two weeks.

And lastly, have fun! Dozens of stylish cases, phone grips, and efficient chargers await, so take your time choosing the best S22 accessories for you. Here are some of our favorite eco-friendly accessories from Verizon's Earth Day sale:

The best eco-friendly cases on sale at Verizon

(opens in new tab) LifeProof Wake Series Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra: $39.98 $19.99 (opens in new tab) The LifeProof Wake Series is constructed from over 85% recycled plastic that's been removed from the world's oceans. The case is also shipped in recyclable packaging and was independently verified to withstand falls from over 6.5 feet. LifeProof has developed Wake Series cases for a lot of different phones, but if you have an S21 Ultra (opens in new tab), this particular model is for you.

(opens in new tab) Incipio Organicore Case for iPhone 11: $39.98 $19.99 (opens in new tab) This lightweight Organicore case is 100% biodegradable and boasts up to six feet of drop protection, proving that you don't need a synthetic plastic case to keep your phone safe. This particular model is designed to fit the iPhone 11, and Verizon is selling it for 50% off until April 30th.

(opens in new tab) Gear4 Copenhagen Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra: $39.99 $19.99 (opens in new tab) This solid black case is made of 52% renewable resources and has been third-party tested to provide up to 13 feet of drop protection. The case has also been treated with an anti-microbial coating that inhibits bacteria growth, and it's recyclable so you can safely dispose of it when you need to upgrade.

The best eco-friendly accessories on sale at Verizon

(opens in new tab) Nimble Eco-Friendly USB-C Dual Wall Charger: $49.99 $37.49 (opens in new tab) This impressive little USB-C charger (opens in new tab) is made from over 72% recycled plastic and is totally BPA-free. Its dual USB-C and USB-A charging ports mean that you can charge two devices simultaneously, and the device has been independently tested to prevent overheating. Nimble is a certified climate-neutral company and a B Corporation to boot, so you can shop comfortably knowing that you're making an ethical purchase.

(opens in new tab) Verizon 30W Lightning Vehicle Charger: $44.99 $22.49 (opens in new tab) The best car chargers (opens in new tab) are fast, reliable, and easy to use. Verizon's Lightning Charger is all of these things and more. Constructed from 50% recycled plastic and treated with an anti-microbial coating, the Lightning Charger claims to charge your device up to 50% in only 30 minutes. Since it's an official Verizon product, it also falls under the company's sustainability initiative: one tree will be planted for every sustainable accessory sold.

If you're also looking for an eco-friendly phone, we've got you covered there too. Check out our list of the best sustainable and repairable phones, where we look at more products that are manufactured responsibly with our planet's future in mind.