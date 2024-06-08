Best Buy deal SLASHES $250 OFF the price of one of our favorite Android phones

Not every phone deal will be a winner with everyone, but this next entry should seriously please the masses. You can save $250 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy right now, offering a premium phone with a high-quality camera for way less than the normal sticker price. Beyond its powerful suite of cameras, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts quick, smooth performance due to the capable Google Tensor G3 chipset, useful AI features, and a long-term software support promise to assure buyers it'll keep getting better. It also has a super-bright, eye-friendly AMOLED display that measures about 6.7 inches.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999.00 $649.00 at Best Buy The awesome Google Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at Best Buy right now, ringing in at $250 less than the normal price when you buy unlocked. Most of all, we love this phone for its powerful cameras, but there's honestly a lot to appreciate when it comes to this premium Google phone. While it's normally pretty pricey, this deal slashes 25% off the price, so you can get more for less. Price comparison: Walmart - $739.13 | Amazon - $749.00

✅Recommended if: you take a lot of photos and/or videos and want a powerful camera; having a phone with a long-lasting battery is a major priority for you; you want a phone with a long-term software update promise.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather get an even cheaper phone and would be better suited with a budget-friendly option; you just want the best gaming phone available and are willing to pay a higher price.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is our pick for the best Android phone for parents, but pretty much anyone who appreciates a high-quality suite of cameras and strong performance will like this premium smartphone. It also has an excellent 6.7-inch AMOLED display that's easy on the eyes, a long-lasting battery, and seven years of Android updates—making it a model you know will improve over time.

Even with smooth performance across most of the phone's applications, gaming isn't a strong suit for the Pixel 8 Pro. Still, most casual gamers will get what they need out of it, especially with the camera offerings that make this phone so worthwhile.

There are still cheaper phones out there to be sure, even with this discount. However, if you were already in the market for a premium phone, than an extra $250 off might not hurt, especially spent on a phone this powerful.