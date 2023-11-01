Best Buy's Black Friday sale is LIVE — here are the top deals so far

November has landed with a bunch of early Black Friday sales in tow, including a massive shopping event from the good folks at Best Buy. Whether you're looking for a discounted wearable or feature-packed smartphone, if you're planning to check a few items off your holiday wish list early, you've come to the right place. We've gathered a selection of our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals and dropped them below for your perusal.

The offers showcased below include stuff like a jaw-dropping $125 off the Google Pixel 7a and a sweet 50% discount on Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet. Obviously this barely scratches the surface, so keep on reading to see how much you can save on top devices.

Best Buy is sure to launch more Black Friday deals in the coming weeks, so we'll keep adding new picks to this page as they go live. It's also worth noting that many of Best Buy's biggest competitors are matching their prices, so we'll include some price tracking info for each pick as well. If you want to look beyond the limits of Best Buy, don't forget that we're actively tracking all the best Black Friday tech deals across the web so you don't have to.

Editor's picks

1. Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 $374 at Best Buy One of the best cheap Android phones around, the Google Pixel 7a comes with the same Tensor G2 chipset and a lot of the camera tech that makes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro such stellar devices. Grab a Pixel 7a from Best Buy during the Black Friday sale and you'll get a whopping $125 off, plus three months of YouTube Premium for free. Price tracker: Amazon - $374 | Walmart - $425

2. Sony 65" BRAVIA XR A75L 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,599.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy As part of their epic Black Friday sale, Best Buy is carving $1,100 off the 65-inch Sony A75L 4K UHD Google TV, an entertainment powerhouse that boasts AI-powered image processing with 4K upscaling, color-boosting XR OLED Contrast Pro, and exclusive optimization features for the PlayStation 5. Price tracker: Amazon - $1,498 | Sony - $1,499.99

3. Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) - 5 Camera Security System: $399.99 $199.99 at Best Buy If you're looking to beef up your home security setup this holiday season, check out this deal that gets you 50% off a 5-pack of Blink Outdoor cameras with 1080p video capture and up to two years of battery life. Price tracker: Amazon - $199.99

4. Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: $149.99 $74.99 at Best Buy It may not be the most cutting-edge device on the planet, but the Amazon Fire HD 10 is nevertheless a versatile tablet with loads of battery life and enough power to handle most daily tasks with ease. Right now you can grab one for just $75, which is a 50% drop from its usual retail price. Price tracker: Amazon - $74.99

5. Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 45mm: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Our resident smartwatch expert Michael Hicks chose this as the Garmin watch deal he'd buy ahead of Black Friday, and it's easy to see why. You're getting a sweet $100 discount on the Instinct 2 Solar, a rugged wearable with unrivalled battery life and tons of health and fitness tracking features. Price tracker: Amazon - $299.99 | Garmin - $399.99

6. Google Pixel Watch 41mm: $279.99 $199.99 at Best Buy If you care more about sophisticated design than ruggedness, the Pixel Watch is one of the best-looking wearables on the market, and now you can get a hefty $80 off during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Price tracker: Amazon - $197.99