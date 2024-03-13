Amazon Spring Sale 2024 — early deals, predictions, and what to expect

We're about halfway through March, which means Amazon's Spring Sale event is likely just around the corner. We don't have specific dates just yet, but if last year's sale was any indication, we should be getting information from the retailer any day now. In the meantime, I'm using my years of experience in the e-commerce space to tell you what you can expect to see when the sale goes live.

In case you missed it, last year's Amazon Spring Sale ran from March 27th to the 29th, so the 2024 event is likely to occur around the same time. From Samsung Galaxy S24 deals to discounts on Garmin watches, keep reading to see some of the best early deals and to have all of your most burning questions answered.

Early deals

If you don't want to wait until the official sale launches, it's worth noting that there are plenty of great Amazon tech deals available at this very moment. Keep reading for a selection of our favorite offers, and check back later to see what's new. Will the Amazon Spring Sale event top these prices? Only time will tell.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Factory-Unlocked-Smartphone-Adaptive%2Fdp%2FB0BLP2PY6N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $699.99 $599.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S23 may be a last-gen device, but it's still a great compact phone for most folks, boasting a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, some great battery life, and all the comprehensive software support you need. The Spring Sale hasn't even been announced yet and Amazon is already slashing a straight $100 off the unlocked S23.

2. Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BXYCS74H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $399.99 $328 at Amazon Sony's WH-1000XM5 are among the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-wireless-headphones" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best wireless headphones available today, complete with cutting-edge active noise cancellation, customizable sound profiles, and loads of battery life. Amazon is currently slashing 18% off the innovative cans, returning the XM5 to a record low price that we haven't seen in month.

3. Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C9RX9F94%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon The Edge Plus (2023) is Motorola's best flagship in years, balancing a stunning 165Hz display with great performance and two days of battery life on a single charge. To make the prospect even more appealing, Amazon is dropping an excellent 42% off the price of the phone today.

4. Garmin Forerunner 955: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner%25C2%25AE-Smartwatch-Triathletes-Long-Lasting%2Fdp%2FB09WTTD27P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon The <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/wearables/garmin-forerunner-955-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Forerunner 955 is a great watch for runners and cyclists on the move, with super-accurate GNSS and GPS tracking, impressive battery life, and all the fitness data you could ever need. Grab a 955 from Amazon and you'll get a straight $100 discount (that's 20% off).

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Android-Snapdragon-Processor-Graphite%2Fdp%2FB0C4BC6R95%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $799.99 $679.99 at Amazon The "Goldilocks" Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 earned the top spot in our list of the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-android-tablets" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best Android tablets that money can buy, thanks to its refined balance of value and performance. Order the slab from Amazon before the Spring Sale kicks off and you'll be guaranteed to receive a 15% discount.

6. Insignia 58" Class F30 Series Fire TV (2024): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-58-inch-Class-Remote-NS-58F301NA25%2Fdp%2FB0CMDHXZF8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $379.99 $269.99 at Amazon A 58-inch smart TV for under $300? Need I say more? This 2024 Fire TV delivers 4K UHD picture alongside DTS Studio Sound and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services straight out of the box. I'd be shocked if the price of this TV dropped much more during the Spring Sale, but you never know. Still, I probably risk it.

FAQ

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Amazon typically does three major sale events every year. Just like Prime Day and Big Deal Days in October, the Amazon Spring Sale is a sitewide shopping event with loads of great deals for Prime members and non-members alike. It usually lasts for two or three days and gives customers an opportunity to save some serious cash on tech outside of the regular shopping season.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale?

We don't have final dates yet, but they're likely coming soon. The 2023 Spring Sale was March 27th through 29th, while the 2022 event was hosted in early April. If I had to guess, I'd predict that the sale could start as early as next week. We'll update this page with final information once we know for sure.

Will other retailers be doing sales?

Almost certainly. Whenever Amazon does a big sale event like this, it doesn't take long for its biggest competitors to follow suit. Expect sitewide sales from Best Buy and Walmart, not to mention Android-friendly retailers and wireless carriers like Samsung and Verizon. We'll be sharing the best deals from those folks when we learn more.