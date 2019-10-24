What you need to know
- OnePlus will begin rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro next week.
- The update adds new "Raise to lower the ringtone" feature and support for transfer of iPhone data through iCloud.
- Along with new features, the OxygenOS Beta 4 build for the two phones also includes several optimizations and bug fixes.
OnePlus has announced the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, just two weeks after releasing the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the two phones. However, the latest Open Beta 4 build is currently available only for some OnePlus 7 Pro users.
In a post on OnePlus forums, the company said that its team is currently addressing an issue with the build, which is the reason why owners of the OnePlus 7 will have to wait until next week to try it out.
The Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the two phones comes with several optimizations, improvements, and bug fixes. There are a few new features too, such as "Raise to lower the ringtone" gesture in Sounds & Vibration for incoming phone calls and support for transferring data from an iPhone through iCloud with the help of the OnePlus Switch app. It also adds The Weather Channel as a data source for the OnePlus weather app.
Here's the full changelog:
System Fixed the screen flashing issue with setup while adding the fingerprint Fixed the issue of the accidental muting of a vehicle navigation system with a Bluetooth connection Fixed the disabling of mobile data after an upgrade Optimized visual effects of the permission's pop-up window Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps Improved system stability and fixed other known issues Phone Added the "Raise to lower the ringtone" feature in Sounds & Vibration for incoming calls Enabled efficient addition of unknown numbers to contacts Optimized the description for the features Expanded the dial pad area to avoid mis-touches Messages Optimized the message sorting feature by verification code Calculator Optimized UI and interactive experience OnePlus Switch Supported transfer of iPhone data through iCloud Weather Added The Weather Channel as a data source for accurate weather data
While the Open Beta 4 build isn't available to download yet, some users have reported that they were able to download and install it on their OnePlus 7 Pro with the help of the third-party Oxygen Updater app. If you own a OnePlus 7, however, you will not be able to get the build early, even if you use the Oxygen Updater app.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These true wireless earbuds rewired my expectations
Anker isn't a well-known headphone brand — yet. With the Liberty 2 Pro, that's probably going to change.
The Pixel 4's 90Hz display has some quirks that are both features and bugs
The A+ rated Pixel 4 display also has "added smarts" to adjust between 60Hz and 90Hz. Google needs to add some more, apparently.
Why Microsoft is back making phones with the Surface Duo
Surface Duo is coming next year, and it'll be the first flagship phone from Microsoft since the Lumia 950 in 2015. A lot has changed since then, with a new form factor and a refocus on Android as the primary platform for Microsoft's mobile efforts, the Surface Duo has a few people scratching their heads. Why now?
These are the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases
The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of 2019's most exciting flagships. It's also one of the most slippery. Here are the best cases you can buy for it.