OnePlus has announced the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, just two weeks after releasing the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the two phones. However, the latest Open Beta 4 build is currently available only for some OnePlus 7 Pro users.

In a post on OnePlus forums, the company said that its team is currently addressing an issue with the build, which is the reason why owners of the OnePlus 7 will have to wait until next week to try it out.

The Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the two phones comes with several optimizations, improvements, and bug fixes. There are a few new features too, such as "Raise to lower the ringtone" gesture in Sounds & Vibration for incoming phone calls and support for transferring data from an iPhone through iCloud with the help of the OnePlus Switch app. It also adds The Weather Channel as a data source for the OnePlus weather app.

Here's the full changelog: