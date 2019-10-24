What you need to know

  • OnePlus will begin rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro next week.
  • The update adds new "Raise to lower the ringtone" feature and support for transfer of iPhone data through iCloud.
  • Along with new features, the OxygenOS Beta 4 build for the two phones also includes several optimizations and bug fixes.

OnePlus has announced the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, just two weeks after releasing the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the two phones. However, the latest Open Beta 4 build is currently available only for some OnePlus 7 Pro users.

In a post on OnePlus forums, the company said that its team is currently addressing an issue with the build, which is the reason why owners of the OnePlus 7 will have to wait until next week to try it out.

The Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the two phones comes with several optimizations, improvements, and bug fixes. There are a few new features too, such as "Raise to lower the ringtone" gesture in Sounds & Vibration for incoming phone calls and support for transferring data from an iPhone through iCloud with the help of the OnePlus Switch app. It also adds The Weather Channel as a data source for the OnePlus weather app.

Here's the full changelog:

System
    Fixed the screen flashing issue with setup while adding the fingerprint
    Fixed the issue of the accidental muting of a vehicle navigation system with a Bluetooth connection
    Fixed the disabling of mobile data after an upgrade
    Optimized visual effects of the permission's pop-up window
    Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps
    Improved system stability and fixed other known issues
Phone
    Added the "Raise to lower the ringtone" feature in Sounds & Vibration for incoming calls
    Enabled efficient addition of unknown numbers to contacts
    Optimized the description for the features
    Expanded the dial pad area to avoid mis-touches
Messages
    Optimized the message sorting feature by verification code
Calculator
    Optimized UI and interactive experience
OnePlus Switch
    Supported transfer of iPhone data through iCloud
Weather
    Added The Weather Channel as a data source for accurate weather data

While the Open Beta 4 build isn't available to download yet, some users have reported that they were able to download and install it on their OnePlus 7 Pro with the help of the third-party Oxygen Updater app. If you own a OnePlus 7, however, you will not be able to get the build early, even if you use the Oxygen Updater app.

