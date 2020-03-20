Just a week after the company made OxygenOS Open Beta 10 available on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, OnePlus is already rolling out its successor — to some users, at least.

The update doesn't really bring any major new features. Instead, it focuses on quality control.

The changelog shows the company has fixed the frame rate issues that were previously spoiling screen recording for some users, and it has also optimized adaptive brightness for the display. Lastly, the phone won't suddenly switch back to Gboard if you're using a third-party keyboard like SwiftKey.

And, of course, the update also includes the latest security patch — the March 2020 one, in this case — which is always a welcome sight.

As with all of OnePlus' software rollouts, this one will also be staged, so if you don't see it on your phone yet, don't fret. If you just can't wait, though, the third-party Oxygen Updater app is always an option. The update is 189 MB in size.