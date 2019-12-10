Vacation Simulator arrives on the Oculus Quest later this week, and the creators of the game shared some secrets on how they optimized the game for the Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest runs on an older mobile processor, so Owlchemy Labs used some clever techniques to make the game run as smoothly as possible. Owlchemy Labs explains the techniques in this Twitter thread.

Owlchemy Labs made it so Vacation Simulator turns elements on and off depending on where a player is and what that player can actually see. For example, bushes, objects, colliders, snow, and bot animations can be turned off to reduce the strain on system resources.