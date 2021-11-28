Looking for the absolute best case for your Samsung phone? When it comes to premium cases made with fantastic materials, Otterbox is your number one choice. The case maker carries a multitude of options in different colors and textures for the Galaxy Note 20 series. If you've snagged yourself a new phone this season, might as well complete the package and get a shiny new case to go with it.
Samsung's Note 20 series consists of two models in the U.S., the Note 20 5G, and Note 20 Ultra. Otterbox has hacked and slashed the prices of many cases for both these models. We've rounded up the nicest cases on sale for your Note 20 series here. This includes the rugged Defender Series, the slim and trim Symmetry Series, as well as the hygiene-focused Commuter Series.
Otterbox has been around forever, and there's a good reason for that. The brand is consistent in its design and quality across all its products. That is why we named Otterbox the best phone case manufacturer of 2021 here at Android Central. Take advantage of these huge price drops, with some models going for way more than half the usual cost!
The curious case of Otterbox glutton
- : Otterbox Symmetry Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 53% off
- : Otterbox Symmetry Series - Galaxy Note20 5G | 74% off
- : Otterbox Defender Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 26% off
- : Otterbox Commuter Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 45% off
- : Otterbox Defender Series - Galaxy Note20 5G | 55% off
- : Otterbox Commuter Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 41% off
- : Otterbox Symmetry Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 65% off
- : Otterbox Symmetry Series - Galaxy Note20 5G | 60% off
- : Otterbox Defender Series - Galaxy Note20 5G | 50% off
- : Otterbox Symmetry Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 25% off
- : Otterbox Defender Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 46% off
Otterbox Symmetry Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 53% off
This smooth case comes in a soothing ashy shade called Early Grey. Your Note20 Ultra will look as good as new in it. It's got dark accents around the edges and a premium finish.
Otterbox Symmetry Series - Galaxy Note20 5G | 74% off
Show some skin with the Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series. Enjoy looking at whatever mystic color your Galaxy Note20 touts and bedazzle it with some sparkle in this case.
These are just two of our favorite cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G. Browse through more discounted Otterbox goodies in the collection below. There are a good number of beautiful covers providing varying levels of toughness and protection.
If you've picked up a case or two, consider scoring a phone grip too. Loads of adorable PopSockets are available on the cheap with Cyber Monday deals. A new PopSocket paired with an Otterbox case will give your Note 20 series phone a stunning makeover — just in time for the holidays!
Otterbox Defender Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 26% off
This Defender Series case in Rasberry Wine is named very accurately. The depth of color is mesmerizing and looks wonderfully classy. You get rugged durability, making this a wolf in foxy clothing.
Otterbox Commuter Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 45% off
Made with daily commute in mind, this Commuter Series case balances drop protection with looks. It is also anti-microbial in nature, killing germs that contaminate your phone on the go.
Otterbox Defender Series - Galaxy Note20 5G | 55% off
Sporting a dark shade of navy, this color option is called Varsity Blues. Otterbox's Defender Series offers your Note20 5G heavy-duty protection from the elements.
Otterbox Commuter Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 41% off
This cover features a snug fit and a soft pink finish. You can slip it into your pocket with ease and the grippy edges prevent falls.
Otterbox Symmetry Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 65% off
This is no ordinary transparent silicone case. You'll get to stare at your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's gorgeous back alright, but it's not flimsy. This Otterbox case is designed with precision, with raised corners to make it shock-resistant.
Otterbox Symmetry Series - Galaxy Note20 5G | 60% off
Dress your Note20 5G in this black Symmetry Series cover for a chic look. It's really lightweight and feels super comfortable to hold.
Otterbox Defender Series - Galaxy Note20 5G | 50% off
Is it purple? Is it maroon? This color is sure to inspire heated conversations about its true nature. Built like a tank, the Rasberry Wine shade gives your Note 20 luxurious garb.
Otterbox Symmetry Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 25% off
Otterbox calls this color variant Cake Pop and we love it. The bright pink hue bursts out in an unapologetic way. It's sleek, it's pink, and it's very, very, loud.
Otterbox Defender Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra | 46% off
Somehow this extremely durable case manages to look very classy. It's all black and touts a belt-clip holster on the secondary back panel, which is removable. Clever designing allows you to use the holster as a kickstand when needed.
Cyber Monday Deals
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.