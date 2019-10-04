Sales for the OnePlus 7T aren't set to begin until October 18, but that hasn't stopped OnePlus from already pushing out some updates. The Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.0.3 is the latest update and it began rolling out on October 2.

With this update, the OnePlus 7T receives the general bug fixes and improvements that are accompanied by most software updates. However, the standout from the update has to be the improved photo quality and enhanced stability of the camera.

OnePlus has been working hard on improving the cameras on its phones recently with its very own photo lab. It's fantastic to see this translates into better photo quality in updates for its phones before and after release.

Changelog

System

General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

Improved photo quality

Enhanced stability of Camera

User experience improvements

The changelog also makes mention of an improved user experience for the camera. We aren't quite sure what that entails, but it most likely pertains to the camera UI.

If you're lucky enough to already have a OnePlus 7T, the update is rolling out to a small batch of users already with a wider rollout expected in the next few days.

If you've been thinking about picking up a OnePlus 7T of your own, check out our review where Daniel called it, "the best of Android for under $600." One other piece of OnePlus 7T news we learned this week is that T-Mobile will no longer be carrying the OnePlus 7 Pro. Instead, it will place all its focus on the OnePlus 7T which will replace the OnePlus 7 Pro in its lineup.