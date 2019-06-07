The main focus for this update is the camera. We thought the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera was fine in our full review of the phone, but felt that there was definitely room for improvement. The changelog for the camera improvements in this update is huge, including:

A big update is rolling out now for the OnePlus 7 Pro — specifically OxygenOS 9.5.7. What's new? Quite a lot, actually.

OnePlus shared some examples of the 7 Pro's camera performance before and after the update, and the results are quite impressive.

Outside of the camera, OnePlus notes that it's "improved touch sensitivity for the screen." While not explicitly addressed, this is likely a patch for the ghost touch issues some users have been reporting since the OnePlus 7 Pro's launch.

Last but not least, OxygenOS 9.5.7 also brings optimizations to Double Tap to Wake, improved Ambient Display, and better audio for voice calls made through third-party apps.

The update began rolling out late Thursday night on June 6, and as with all updates, OnePlus says it's being pushed to devices in a staged fashion and should be available for everyone over the next few days.