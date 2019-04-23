OnePlus 7 Pro launch event confirmed for May 14

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased the OnePlus 7 announcement late last week, and now we have confirmation of the same. As earlier rumors suggested, the OnePlus 7 will be officially unveiled on May 14, with launch events in London, New York, Bangalore, and Beijing. The first three events start off at around the same time on May 14 — the Bangalore event has a 15-minute headstart — with the China event scheduled for May 16.

OnePlus is now selling early bird tickets for the London launch event, witht prices at £16/€18 until April 25. You'll have to shell out $20 if you want to attend the NYC launch, with tickets going on sale from April 25 at 11am ET. Tickets for the NYC launch will be open for 48 hours or until they sell out, after which you'll have to pick up a Standard or Plus One ticket.

If history is any indication, the tickets will be sold out in a matter of hours, so best act fast if you're interested. OnePlus says attendees will be "among the first in the world to see and try the latest OnePlus devices," and that over 8,000 people will be attending the events worldwide. Here's the breakdown of the time and location of the global OnePlus 7 launch events:

Printworks, London – UK, 4PM BST, May 14

Pier 94, New York – US, 11AM EDT, May 14

BIEC, Bangalore – India, 8:15PM IST, May 14

Yanqi Lake, Beijing – China, 2PM PST, May 16

As always, OnePlus will be livestreaming the event on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. From OnePlus CEO Pete Lau: