- The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first 5G phone available in the UK.
- 5G plans for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G start at £69 a month for the 30GB plan with £50 upfront for the device from EE.
- The Samsung S10 5G and OPPO Reno 5G are both available for pre-order through EE as well.
It's official — the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first 5G phone available in the UK. Availability began on May 30 after EE became the first mobile carrier to launch 5G in the UK.
As part of the launch event, over 50 lucky OnePlus 6T EE customers were able to upgrade to the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G with a 5G contract all for free.
For rest of you who were not lucky enough to get a free OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, you'll still be able to pick one up from EE. Beginning today, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is available in Nebula Blue with a Snapdragon 855, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage from EE stores, online, or via telesales.
Plans start at £69 a month for the 30GB plan with £50 upfront for the phone itself.
Even though the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first 5G phone to be available on EE, there are two other 5G phones coming in the future. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is currently available for pre-order and will be in stores beginning June 6. The OPPO Reno 5G is available for pre-order as well.
Initially, Huawei was set to be part of EE's 5G launch with the Huawei Mate 20 X. That was until EE removed it following the recent ban Huawei received involving U.S. technologies. EE felt it was important to put a pause on selling the device until it could ensure Huawei would be able to offer support for its customers who would buy it.
That turns out to be great news for OnePlus, Samsung, and OPPO who are able to jump in and offer 5G devices to customers in the UK looking to get that extra bit of speed.
