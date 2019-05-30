It's official — the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first 5G phone available in the UK. Availability began on May 30 after EE became the first mobile carrier to launch 5G in the UK.

As part of the launch event, over 50 lucky OnePlus 6T EE customers were able to upgrade to the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G with a 5G contract all for free.

For rest of you who were not lucky enough to get a free OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, you'll still be able to pick one up from EE. Beginning today, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is available in Nebula Blue with a Snapdragon 855, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage from EE stores, online, or via telesales.

Plans start at £69 a month for the 30GB plan with £50 upfront for the phone itself.

Even though the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first 5G phone to be available on EE, there are two other 5G phones coming in the future. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is currently available for pre-order and will be in stores beginning June 6. The OPPO Reno 5G is available for pre-order as well.