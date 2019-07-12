Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 10 could be a significantly more expensive device than the current Galaxy Note 9. WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt has claimed after discussing with retailers that the base variant of the Galaxy Note 10 in Europe with 256GB storage could be priced at 999 euros ($1,125). On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus with the same 256GB of onboard storage could be priced at 1,149 euros ($1,294). However, Quandt warns that the final prices may change depending on "market and other factors".

The Samsung Galaxy S10+, in comparison, was launched in Europe at a starting price of 999 euros for the 128GB storage variant. Since the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to include twice the storage, it will actually offer slightly better value for money compared to the Galaxy S10+. The same, however, cannot be said for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Needless to say, the 512GB storage variants of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be even more expensive.

We expect the smaller Galaxy Note 10 to feature a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus, if latest rumors are to be believed, will have a larger 6.75-inch display. As shown by recently leaked press renders of the two models, both of them will have a centered hole-punch cutout with extremely thin bezels and curved edges. However, only the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will have an additional time-of-light sensor similar to the one on the Galaxy S10 5G.

