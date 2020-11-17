Wi-Fi 6 is the next wireless standard that's taking over for Wi-Fi 5. While it is backward compatible, most new devices are shipping with Wi-Fi 6 baked in, making for a faster, more reliable connection. If your router could use an upgrade, going with Wi-Fi 6 is recommended, but the cost is usually elevated due to the new tech. However, thanks to Black Friday savings, you can grab this Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 router for just $99.

This Wi-Fi 6 router can handle medium to large homes with an average amount of traffic. It has combined AX3000 speeds, and there are four LAN ports for your wired devices. Get it $70 cheaper thanks to advance Black Friday savings.

Wi-Fi 6 (or 802.11ax) is the successor to Wi-Fi 5 (or 802.11ac). All Wi-Fi 6 devices work with Wi-Fi 5 routers, and Wi-Fi 5 devices work with Wi-Fi 6 routers. No worry there about backward compatibility. However, to really see the benefits of the new standard, you need a Wi-Fi 6 router to keep up with your Wi-Fi 6 devices.

Netgear's Nighthawk AX4 fits the bill, with 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios, four streams, and combined AX3000 theoretical speeds. It supports WPA3 for robust security, and it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for pairing up with smarthome devices. Four LAN ports on the back are available for your wired devices.

This router should have no issues handling the traffic of an average household, and it has the range to match. Considering it's $70 off for a total price of $99, now is a great time to make the upgrade to Wi-Fi 6. If you do need something more capable of handling something like gaming, be sure to check out our collection of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers.