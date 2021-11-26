You won't just save money on this Black Friday deal, but you'll be saving even more money in the long term when you buy either the Google Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) or the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen). It's one of the best Black Friday smart home deals you'll find this year.

Google's line of Nest Thermostats have made a name for themselves over the years for good reason. They're both compatible with most types of HVAC systems and can turn your boring old HVAC unit into a much smarter and more efficient system for just $100, thanks to this Black Friday deal.

Choosing between the Nest Thermostat and the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) isn't as cut and dry as many upgrades can be. While the new thermostat certainly looks sleeker, it doesn't work with quite as many types of HVAC systems as the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen).

Google estimates 85% compatibility with the new thermostat, while the 3rd Gen works with roughly 95% of all HVAC systems. That's part of what makes the newer thermostat a much more affordable buy.

That new thermostat also doesn't feature the trademark rotating bezel found on the 3rd Gen variety. That means, while it doesn't feel quite as slick to quickly adjust the temperature with a quick rotation of that bezel, it's still simple enough to tap either side of the thermostat to make adjustments.

Control your HVAC and your power bills with the Nest Thermostat this Black Friday

Google Nest Thermostat | 30% off Seasonal temperature adjustments and remote control of your home's HVAC are just two of the many ways that the Google Nest Thermostat can make your life a little bit less complicated. $100 at B&H Photo Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) | Save $70 Smart algorithms make for a smart power bill at the end of every month thanks to the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen), a brilliant thermostat that doesn't take a genius to hook up or operate. $179 at B&H Photo

Both thermostats have a brilliant-looking color LCD panel on the front which will change color to show you whether it's heating or cooling your home, making it easy to know what's going on with a quick glance. Both can also help you enroll in special energy-wise incentives through your local power company, potentially saving you even more money on your monthly bill.

Lastly, both units tie in nicely with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making it easy to control your entire home's HVAC no matter which virtual assistant you prefer to use. That makes it easy to pair with a Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo speaker for hands-free control of your home's climate.