What you need to know
- Motorola has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its flagship Edge+.
- The Android 11 update brings Motorola's Ready For experience to Verizon's Edge+.
- Ready For lets users turn their Edge+ into a PC.
Motorola has finally started rolling out the Android 11 update for its flagship Edge+. Along with all the usual Android 11 goodies, the update also brings Motorola's Ready For feature to the Verizon Edge+.
Ready For works similarly to Samsung DeX, allowing you to transform your Motorola Edge+ into a desktop PC. Unlike Samsung's best Android phones, however, you won't be able to enjoy a desktop experience wirelessly.
To get started with Ready For, you'll have to connect your Edge+ to a monitor or TV using a USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to HDMI cable. Once your phone is connected, the Ready For Experience Hub will automatically be launched. You can now do things like play your favorite Android game on the big screen, view multiple windows at once, enjoy video calls using the phone's 108MP main lens or the 16MP ultra-wide lens, and view all your apps and entertainment at a glance.
For a complete desktop experience, however, it is recommended that you pair a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse with your Edge+. You can even choose to mirror whatever you view on your phone to the external display using the Mirror display option.
