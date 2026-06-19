Meta
What started as a social media company, Meta is now a major player in the tech industry, responsible for blending social media with AI and the virtual world with the physical one. The company owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, and sells Quest VR headsets. The company has a strong focus on virtual reality, and while its VR focus has waned over the years, it's still one of the leading players in the market.
Behind many of its products is Meta AI, which is powered by the company's own Llama family of large language models, and the company leverages this foothold to compete with Google's Gemini. As a result, Meta has partnered with Ray-Ban and Oakley to create AI glasses for everyday use and workouts, which utilize Meta AI to visualize the world and provide users with contextual responses based on what it "sees."
Latest about Meta
Meta is taking over parts of Best Buy stores to make VR and smart glasses easier to try
By Jay Bonggolto published
Fixing a retail problem Meta is bringing hands-on VR and AI glasses demos to 50 Best Buy stores, finally letting shoppers try before spending hundreds on unfamiliar tech.
Qualcomm teases 'something new,' and we might see it at Meta Connect
By Nickolas Diaz published
New XR Qualcomm started teasing what's coming next for XR, and there's a chance Meta Connect will hold the secrets.
Update alert: Meta's Ray-Ban Display gets Palm Unlock, real-time call captions
By Nickolas Diaz published
Rolling out Meta was spotted rolling out an update for its Ray-Ban Display that adds a massive selection of new features.
Meta AI was used to steal many high-profile Instagram accounts, and people want answers
By Nickolas Diaz published
Aided by AI Meta's AI was reportedly responsible for aiding hackers in stealing user Instagram accounts, as no human workers are part of the process.
Meta unveils app subscriptions: 'Plus' plans precede 'Meta One' tests for AI and creators
By Nickolas Diaz published
Subscriptions aplenty Meta announced a series of "Plus" plans for its main apps and teased a "Meta One" test for creators, businesses, and AI.
I protect my privacy while using Meta smart glasses with these 3 settings — and you can too
By Brady Snyder published
Protecting privacy Meta isn't exactly known for being the most protective of user data, but you can keep yours safe with three simple settings.
Meta chops 8,000 in May layoff spree, and it's only getting worse
By Nickolas Diaz published
Another chunk... gone Reports say Meta has axed 8,000 employees this week, and it looks like the company really wants AI by this point.
Meta's Ray-Ban Display build for the future, opens its doors to developers
By Nickolas Diaz published
Start thinking Meta revealed that it will deliver a Developer Preview and access for developers to begin creating mobile and web apps for the Ray-Ban Display.
Meta's Muse Spark arrives on AI Glasses Gen 1, Ray-Ban Display waits for now
By Nickolas Diaz published
AI everywhere Muse Spark received two important updates: one for mobile app users and another that puts it in smart glasses.
Meta Connect 2026 confirmed for September, and we're thinking AI and Quest
By Nickolas Diaz published
AI, VR, AI, VR Meta Connect 2026 date was revealed, as well as what consumers can expect, which is all about AI and VR.
Meta's AI plans look agentic with a potential Instagram bot that shops for you
By Nickolas Diaz published
Per your request Reports concerning Meta's AI plans for consumers alleged "agentic tools," such as a bot that can shop on Instagram.
Meta can see your Instagram messages now, and it's time to stop using it
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Encryption is gone Meta has ended encrypted Instagram DMs as of May 8, 2026.
Meta's Q1 2026 earnings are in, and it looks like Zuckerberg's blank check for AI spending is raising some eyebrows
By Nicholas Sutrich published
AI AI AI AI AI AI AI Meta is all about AI these days, and the company's Q1 2026 earnings call showed that this is costing a lot of money.
Meta gives parents a way to see what their teens are asking its AI
By Jay Bonggolto published
new oversight Meta now lets parents see the topics teens discuss with its AI, offering more visibility without full chats.
Meta Quest just got closer to being a proper TV replacement
By Sanuj Bhatia published
VR meets TV The new DIRECTV app brings live and on-demand TV content to Meta Quest devices.
Meta's Threads is going live with chats for big moments, like the NBA Finals
By Nickolas Diaz published
Three-point beast? Threads announced Live Chats for big cultural moments, like the NBA Playoffs and Finals, which are rolling out just in time.
The Meta Quest 3 is about to be hit with a major price hike — grab the VR headset before it's too late
By Patrick Farmer published
The Meta Quest 3 is about to get more expensive, so it's your last chance to buy the headset at the current price.
WhatsApp Web themes might soon come to save us from boring gray bubbles
By Jay Bonggolto published
Visual overhaul WhatsApp Web is apparently testing 49 chat themes for more personalization, a massive jump from the current two-tone prison of light or dark mode.
First DMs, now replies: Instagram lets you edit pesky typos out of your comments
By Nickolas Diaz published
Quick Edit Editable comments arrive on Instagram following an announcement that took us into the weekend.
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