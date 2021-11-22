Black Friday is the perfect time to start piecing together your smart home and with a Lutron Caseta Smart Start bundle, you have everything you need to get started with plenty of options for expansion. This kit packs in a smart bridge hub as well as a dimmer switch so you can start with just one switch and expand as needed with additional switches and at just $80, $20 off, it's a great deal too.

It should be a no-brainer but Lutron's compatibility with multiple smart assistants makes it an easy choice because no one wants to be stuck in an ecosystem because of their kitchen lights. Lutron works great with Google Assistant as well as Alexa so if you're taking advantage of the best Black Friday smart home deals you can control your devices from the same speaker. If being an Android enthusiast makes you the odd one out at home, Lutron also works with HomeKit on your Apple devices.

While this bundle only comes with one switch, you can easily add in more switches with the same hub. This means that you'll be able to expand the system as needed without investing in a new hub and is one of the key factors that make this one of the best smart switches. Not everyone wants to dive headfirst into smart home tech so it's great that this kit gives you everything you need to expand at your own pace. When you are ready, there are switches for a variety of controls including low-voltage and outdoor lighting.

Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kits starting at just $80