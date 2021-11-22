Black Friday is the perfect time to start piecing together your smart home and with a Lutron Caseta Smart Start bundle, you have everything you need to get started with plenty of options for expansion. This kit packs in a smart bridge hub as well as a dimmer switch so you can start with just one switch and expand as needed with additional switches and at just $80, $20 off, it's a great deal too.
It should be a no-brainer but Lutron's compatibility with multiple smart assistants makes it an easy choice because no one wants to be stuck in an ecosystem because of their kitchen lights. Lutron works great with Google Assistant as well as Alexa so if you're taking advantage of the best Black Friday smart home deals you can control your devices from the same speaker. If being an Android enthusiast makes you the odd one out at home, Lutron also works with HomeKit on your Apple devices.
While this bundle only comes with one switch, you can easily add in more switches with the same hub. This means that you'll be able to expand the system as needed without investing in a new hub and is one of the key factors that make this one of the best smart switches. Not everyone wants to dive headfirst into smart home tech so it's great that this kit gives you everything you need to expand at your own pace. When you are ready, there are switches for a variety of controls including low-voltage and outdoor lighting.
Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kits starting at just $80
Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit
Get a Lutron dimmer switch with a hub so you can quickly and easily upgrade your lighting with smart assistant control with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or even Homekit. Get everything you need to get started in one box with easy expansion to other lights in your home.
Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch (2 Count) Kit
If you know you need more than one dimmer switch, start with the Caseta Deluxe starter kit. This kit comes with a hub and two dimmer switches so you can get more of your home connected. Either kit can be expanded with more switches but if you know you're going to need two, you can save some cash with the bundle.
Another nice thing about Lutron's dimmable switches is that they work in just about any home, new or old. Unlike some other smart switches, Lurton does not require a neutral wire. Upgrading an older home with smart tech can be a lot of fun combining traditional architecture and sturdy construction with modern convenience, so it's great that Lutron can help you avoid spending a bunch of money running new wires.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Black Friday Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active deals
While there are some decent smartwatch sales during the year, Black Friday is arguably the best time to find the greatest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active deals.
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket. Here are some of our favorites that check all of those boxes!
Everything we know so far about the next PSVR
Sony has been at the forefront of the VR experience since the original PlayStation VR launched in 2016, and the PSVR 2 should significantly improve upon every part of the experience. Here's everything we know about the PSVR 2 so far!
Here's how to get your Ring video doorbell synced up with your lights
If you own any Ring product, such as a video doorbell or security camera, you can get lights or small appliances in your home connected under the Ring app with the help of a compatible smart plug. These are the best smart plugs that work with the Ring app.