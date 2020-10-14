Amazon is treating Prime members to an onslaught of deals now that it's officially Prime Day. One discount could score you the Ledger Nano S crypto hardware wallet for just $39.99. That marks the best price this model has ever reached on Amazon and saves you 60% off its original cost of $100. Most recently it's been available for $59 on a consistent basis.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
Send and receive crypto assets securely with the Ledger Nano S crypto hardware wallet. It can be easily connected to your computer, managed with the Ledger Live companion app, and used while on-the-go to check and confirm transactions.
If you've invested in a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum, you can use this wallet to check and confirm transactions as well as send and receive crypto assets securely. The wallet keeps your confidential information safe and protected in an isolated environment, and it's designed to work with companion apps. The Nano S supports the FIDO second factor authentication standard and keeps your accounts backed up on a recovery sheet that allows for easy restoration to any other compatible device. There's also the Ledger Live companion app to help you manage the Nano S.
The Ledger Nano S can manage multiple assets on the same device and supports more than 1250 different assets, over 30 cryptocurrencies, and can keep between 3 to 20 applications installed at once depending on app size. It lets you choose an 8-digit PIN code to lock down all of your confidential information and even has a built-in display so you can view transactions while on-the-go.
