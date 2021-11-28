All-in-One desktops aren't exactly a new idea and HP has made more than a few of them. The same goes for the Chromebase — we've seen all-in-one Chromeboxes before. but this HP All-in-One Chromebase does things differently in all the right areas.

At first glance, you can see it's a little different than the average all-in-one desktop PC. It sits perched atop a cone-shaped base that doubles as a speaker and the giant 21.5-inch touch display rotates up to 90 degrees if you need a screen that's nice and tall. The slim bezels and matching Chrome OS mouse and keyboard make it something you love to see. It's also something that stands out among all the other Cyber Monday Chromebook deals.

Get this all-in-one for $100 off

HP Chromebase All-in-One | $100 off The HP Chromebase All-in-One looks great and has plenty of power to do the things you want a family desktop PC to do. The 21.5-inch touch display even rotates 90 degrees. $480 at Amazon

More importantly, there is enough power tucked away inside the PC to do everything you would want a family desktop PC to do. It comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 6405U processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. But there's another key feature: Not only can you expand the storage with a USB hard drive, but the RAM can also be expanded to a whopping 16GB if you need it. You probably don't, but it's awesome that you can do it.

A lot of the ports you need are there as well. You have a standard 3.5 mm headphone and microphone jack, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. Even the mouse and keyboard, complete with Chrome OS keys, are included.

It's not built for heavy AAA gaming or things like heavy-duty content creation. But for casual games, homework, drudging through a spreadsheet for work (I hate those), or watching your favorite movie or TV show, it's perfect. You can grab one and save $100 through this Cyber Monday deal!