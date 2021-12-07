When the HP Chromebase was introduced, it was an instant contender for the title of best Chromebox. This all-in-one tower features a rotating 21.5-inch touchscreen, and includes everything that you would need to set up a Chrome OS-powered workstation at home.

For Black Friday, we saw a pretty great deal on the entry-level model, but Intel's Pentium chipset is a bit long in the tooth making this deal for the Core i3 model even more intriguing. But the best part about all of this is that you can save $70, as HP has dropped the price down to its lowest ever for this configuration.

Included with this specific configuration is the aforementioned Core i3 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, along with a matching Chrome OS mouse and keyboard. Found in the cone-shaped base is a built-in speaker system that honestly, gets quite a bit louder than you might expect.

HP Chromebase All-in-One | Save $70 If you're looking for an all-in-one solution powered by Chrome OS, it doesn't get much better than the HP Chromebase. This specific model features an Intel Core i3 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, providing more than enough power to handle everything you would need. $700 at HP

The Chromebase has a unique, yet classy design, and there aren't very many compromises to be found. You will find a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack, two USB-C ports, along with two USB-A ports, ensuring that you'll be able to connect everything that you need to with ease.

Even in this configuration, you won't be able to do heavy-gaming, but you will enjoy a better experience than the entry-level model, especially with the additional RAM. And if you need to use this for content creation then the Chromebase is well-equipped to help you edit those photos and videos faster than ever on a Chrome OS device.