Released this past Friday, the OnePlus 7 Pro has been the center of attention in the Android space. Some people are raving about its huge display, others are talking about the software, and then there are those that can't get over the price increase.

Among all of that, another highlight for the OnePlus 7 Pro is its battery capacity. The phone comes equipped with a large 4,000 mAh battery, and taking a look through the AC forums, our members seem to be quite happy with its performance so far.