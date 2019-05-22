Released this past Friday, the OnePlus 7 Pro has been the center of attention in the Android space. Some people are raving about its huge display, others are talking about the software, and then there are those that can't get over the price increase.

Among all of that, another highlight for the OnePlus 7 Pro is its battery capacity. The phone comes equipped with a large 4,000 mAh battery, and taking a look through the AC forums, our members seem to be quite happy with its performance so far.

RaRa85

If these readings are accurate I'm at 4 hours SOT and only down to 62% which is way better than what I was expecting.

soma4society

I'm at SOT of 5 hrs 21 mins with 56% remaining since last charged. But I'm conservative with my settings: Brightness 45% Display on FHD+ Screen refresh 90 Location only on to and from work Dark themes / wallpaper everywhere Overall it seems equal to or a little better than my 6T. But I'm only a day in...

Mobius360

I can't complain thus far about the battery life. I was using an S8 Active which had great battery life and so far the 7 Pro is doing well. Some music streaming via SiriusXM and Google Music, some YouTube videos, some gaming etc...

Now, we want to hear from you! How's the battery life on your OnePlus 7 Pro?

