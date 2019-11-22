Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier operating on T-Mobile's network that sells its plans in multi-month bundles so you can save money. You can buy three or six months at a time, or even pay for the whole year at once, with up to 12GB of LTE each month. Should you decide to try out Mint Mobile, porting your number from another carrier is a fairly simple and painless process.

Porting your number

Before starting the porting process, it's important to note that your phone number must remain active on your previous carrier throughout the process. If you cancel your old service before moving to Mint, you likely won't be able to recover your phone number — at least, not without going through a much more tedious process.

Once you've decided on a plan and received your Mint Mobile SIM card, starting the porting process is easy.

You will need a Mint Mobile compatible phone such as the Google Pixel 3a and a Mint Mobile SIM card.