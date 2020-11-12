Want to buy a PS5? Most stores should be getting launch day stock throughout the day starting at around noon, but there's always a chance PS5 consoles will go on sale early. This has been a hectic launch with preorders of the PS5 selling out almost immediately after they were available. If you were unable to preorder a console beforehand, this may be your last chance to buy a PS5 before the new year. Sony warns that systems will be extremely difficult to get ahold of.
In our PS5 review, we called it a technical marvel with a groundbreaking controller.
Where to buy PS5 in the US
Several retailers will have the PS5 in stock through the day. Walmart in particular is putting PS5's up for sale starting at 12pm and going out in waves following at 3pm, 6pm, and 9pm ET. Other stores have been less kind about indicating the exact times they'll be getting stock, so we recommend constantly refreshing this page and checking.
|Retailer
|PS5
|Amazon
|Check for updates
|Target
|Check for updates
|GameStop
|Check for updates
|Best Buy
|Check for updates
|Walmart
|Check for updates
|Newegg
|Check for updates
Where to buy PS5 Digital Edition in the US
The PS5 Digital Edition is available for $399. It packs the same specs as the PS5 minus the 4K UHD disc drive. Retailers should be getting stock throughout the day, so keep an eye out and keep refreshing this page.
|Retailer
|PS5 Digital Edition
|Amazon
|Check for updates
|Target
|Check for updates
|GameStop
|Check for updates
|Best Buy
|Check for updates
|Walmart
|Check for updates
|Newegg
|Check for updates
Where to buy PS5 accessories in the US
Sony unveiled a line of accessories to accompany the PS5 at its official reveal event. These include a DualSense charging station, wireless headset, media remote, and camera. These PS5 accessories are now available to buy at the following prices:
- DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – Buy now | US$69.99
- PULSE 3D wireless headset — Buy now | US$99.99
- HD Camera — Buy now | US$59.99
- Media Remote — Buy now | US$29.99
- DualSense Charging Station — Buy now | US$29.99
Tips for buying a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition
There are a few things you can do to make sure you're ready for when PS5s are back on stock.
- Create an account on the website you are purchasing from, like Amazon or Best Buy.
- Update all of your information, including address and billing info.
- Stay logged in and keep refreshing the page, even if it says "Out of stock."
- Use a stock tracking tool like Honey or CamelCamelCamel.
Creating an account makes the checkout process go a lot faster. With your information already in the system, you won't need to worry about filling in those pesky shipping and billing forms.
