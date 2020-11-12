Want to buy a PS5? Most stores should be getting launch day stock throughout the day starting at around noon, but there's always a chance PS5 consoles will go on sale early. This has been a hectic launch with preorders of the PS5 selling out almost immediately after they were available. If you were unable to preorder a console beforehand, this may be your last chance to buy a PS5 before the new year. Sony warns that systems will be extremely difficult to get ahold of. In our PS5 review, we called it a technical marvel with a groundbreaking controller.

Where to buy PS5 in the US Several retailers will have the PS5 in stock through the day. Walmart in particular is putting PS5's up for sale starting at 12pm and going out in waves following at 3pm, 6pm, and 9pm ET. Other stores have been less kind about indicating the exact times they'll be getting stock, so we recommend constantly refreshing this page and checking.

Where to buy PS5 Digital Edition in the US The PS5 Digital Edition is available for $399. It packs the same specs as the PS5 minus the 4K UHD disc drive. Retailers should be getting stock throughout the day, so keep an eye out and keep refreshing this page.