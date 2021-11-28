There have been a lot of great Cyber Monday smart home deals, and we're only just getting started. The latest batch of savings have hit your favorite stores, and this includes many more smart home devices such as the Roku Streambar. To kick off Cyber Monday and the 2021 holiday season, this all-in-one streaming device can be had for just $80, which saves you $50.

The Roku Streambar is perfect for those who don't want to go through potential frustrations when setting up your home theater. Instead of needing to take up precious ports on the back of the best 4K TVs, you can use the Streambar to provide your streaming services, while also acting as one of the best soundbars.

Roku Streambar | $50 off The Roku Streambar is one impressive streaming device. It not only provides a much better audio experience, but also gives you access to the one of the best streaming platforms. Roku has even integrated smart home support, allowing you to use either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. $80 at Amazon

$80 at Best Buy

$80 at B&H Photo

With the Streambar, you'll enjoy two front and two side-firing speakers that will fill your living room and then some. As you would expect, the Streambar is powered by Roku's services, giving you quick and easy access to thousands of apps and other streaming services.

But going even further, Roku integrated support for both both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This makes it easy to control all of your smart home devices, regardless of which platform you rely on.

As for picture quality, the Streambar is capable of handling up to 4K, but also upscales 720p or 1080p videos so everything looks good. You'll be able to enjoy all of your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K HDR, along with filling the room with sound.