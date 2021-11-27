Looking to save a fair bit of money while checking out the best Android Cyber Monday deals? We've got you covered. If you're looking for a better way to hold on to your phone, keeping it from slipping and getting damaged, consider grabbing one or more of the Case-Mate minis phone grips. This line of phone grips are up to 30% off for Cyber Monday, meaning you can save money and take better care your phone.

The Case-Mate Minis come in a wide variety of patterns and colors, from solid black and Crystal to Iridescent Snake and Twinkle Diamond. This means you've got your pick, helping match up the right phone grip to whichever of the best Android phones you're rocking with. A phone grip that might normally run for $15 is now down to just $10 or less.

The suction cup design is simple to use, allowing to quickly attach or remove a Case-Mate Minis model with ease, while you'll have a better grip on your phone taking pictures, sending texts, watching videos or just using it throughout the day.

Up to 30% off Case Mate Minis

Case Mate Minis Phone Grips Case-Mate Minis come in an outspread variety. Depending on the exact color and pattern you want, the price will vary a bit, but all of them are far cheaper than they'd normally run, so you can keep a better grip on your phone and save some money at the same time. $10 at Amazon

Given that we're seeing this discount for Cyber Monday, it's unlikely there'll be a better deal in the months ahead, especially through the rest of the year. If you need to grab a new phone grip or two and you haven't been sure about which ones to go for, this is the right time to buy.