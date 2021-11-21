Roku may not be as refined compared to Android TV, but it brings a huge selection of apps and channels to the table. There's a lot to love in Roku TV products, especially the fact that some of them are so cheap. Walmart generously decided to lower their prices for some of the best Roku products even more this Black Friday.

As a special treat, Roku has launched a special edition of its TV box called the Roku LE and it's only selling at Walmart. We're assuming "LE" stands for "limited edition" since the company has confirmed that it'll only be available "while supplies last." You can only stream content in HD on it but it is super affordable. Priced at only $15, the Roku LE is the perfect Roku TV box for beginners or students on a strict budget.

Other buyers with more mula can rejoice for there are other deals on bigger and badder Roku devices, and these aren't Walmart exclusives. There's the Roku Streaming Stick 4K which offers Dolby Vision and a superb long-range Wi-Fi receiver that puts the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to shame.

On the smaller side of things, you can also grab a discounted Roku Premiere for yourself. Its tiny stature makes it very easy to forget that you're actually using a TV box in the first place. Size doesn't matter though, because you still get a 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio.

If you grab a Roku product this holiday season, you'll get a free 30-day trial of HBO Max on your streaming device powered by Roku. Additionally, you can purchase plenty of Roku Channel's premium services such as AMC+, EPIX, SHOWTIME, and STARZ for $0.99 on your new Roku device. You'll only be able to pay for two months at this price until the offer expires on November 30, 2021.

You're sure to find a great bargain in this smorgasbord of Roku deals. After you've smartened up your TV, check out the best Black Friday smart home deals to smarten up the rest of your home. You'll never regret the convenience of voice controls and the ability to control everything from your phone.